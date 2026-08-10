FC Barcelona will be playing in Basel on Sunday. Tickets for the friendly match are in such high demand that the system can no longer keep up. FCB asks for your understanding and patience.

"Completely overwhelmed" That's why you can't buy tickets for the Basel vs. Barcelona game right now

blue News reported that organizing the match between Basel and Barcelona would be a major undertaking. At that point, however, no one had any idea that online ticket sales would become a problem.

But for hours now, anyone trying to buy tickets has been coming up empty-handed. FC Basel has announced on its own channels: “Due to advance ticket sales for the FCB friendly match against FC Barcelona, the ticketing shop is currently unavailable. All technical resources are operating at maximum capacity, but are insufficient due to the enormous number of simultaneous accesses and page refreshes. We’re working on it and ask for your understanding and a little more patience.”

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