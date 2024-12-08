YB are overrun in Valais in the first half hour and are unable to make up for the 3-0 deficit. Voices from the Bernese camp.

YB are put to the sword in the first 30 minutes at FC Sion and concede three goals - two of them from set-pieces.

Although they responded in the second half, they were unable to turn the game around.

Goalkeeper David von Ballmoos, captain Loris Benito and coach Joël Magnin speak to blue Sport after the game. Show more

David von Ballmoos:

"It wasn't enough today, especially in the first half. It hurts when you're 3-0 down at half-time. (...) We actually knew what to expect. But we made too many mistakes and I have the feeling we're not ready. That will be punished coldly today."

"There's nothing else to do but work through this, take a hard look at everything and then tick it off. We now have two games left. We disappointed a lot of fans today who traveled all the way to Sion. We want to give them something back."

Loris Benito

"The first half killed us. That was by far the worst first half of the season. Very far away from people, no second balls, no tackles. In the end, the defeat is very logical. But if you want to highlight something positive, it's that we didn't give up in the second half."

"It's the umpteenth red card in the preliminary round. We keep bringing it up. I don't want to blame Cheikh Niasse. He tried to throw himself into the duel after making the wrong decision. He wants to help the team. In the end, the referee gives him a second yellow card - that's part of the sport. There have been worse red cards."

"First and foremost, we let ourselves down extremely. There was no fire in it. (...) It's like a curse. As soon as we say the word series, this series is over again. But we're not giving up."

Joël Magnin

"Sion were much more aggressive from the start. We lost all of our tackles and second balls. We have to look for the reasons for that - including the standing balls."

"We already reacted after the Atalanta game. It's up to us to react on Wednesday in Stuttgart. This team has the quality to do that. Of course, I miss the consistency that we can't bring the same quality to the pitch three or four games in a row. We have to work on that."

"We have to look each other in the eye and address that. We have to put in a different performance on the pitch on Wednesday in the Champions League."

