Nati players in private That was my best Christmas present - and what I would have always wished for

Patrick Lämmle

24.12.2024

What was the best present you ever got under the Christmas tree? And what did you always wish for but never received? That's exactly what blue Sport wants to know from our national team players.

24.12.2024, 08:00

24.12.2024, 15:05

Christmas is just around the corner and presents are being handed out in many places. It's nice when this doesn't happen on the football pitch, as in the Conference League recently, but in the warmth of the living room.

Is it Christmas already?Presents are being handed out in the Conference League

In blue Sport, national team players Nadine Riesen, Coumba Sow, Elvira Herzog, Aurélie Csillag, Alena Bienz, Lara Marti, Livia Peng, Meriame Terchoun and Julia Stierli remember which Christmas presents they were most happy about. And they reveal which presents they wrote on their wish lists in vain. The answers can be found in the video above.

