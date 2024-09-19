Granit Xhaka remembers "That was my best moment in the Champions League"

Granit Xhaka will face Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen. It will be the national team captain's first match in the top flight since 2017. Xhaka recalls his best CL moments with blue Sport.

Granit Xhaka is one of the best footballers in the world and has made it onto the list of candidates for the Ballon d'Or. However, his last appearance in the most important club competition, the Champions League, was seven years ago.

Now he is about to make his comeback in the premier class with Bayer Leverkusen. On Thursday, Xhaka and Co. play away at Feyenoord Rotterdam (18:45 live on blue Sport). "The joy is enormous," Xhaka tells blue Sport. He played his last Champions League game in 2017.

The longing for the legendary anthem is huge for the national team captain, who first appeared in the top flight in 2010. Back then, he came on as an 18-year-old FCB youngster against Cluj. "It's been a while, but I'll never forget it. The memories keep coming back," said Xhaka.

Pure goosebumps

"I'm glad I was able to hear the Champions League anthem so early on. It's been a while now, 14 years. But it's still something special today," says the 31-year-old. "It makes you proud to hear the anthem. You just enjoy it. Pure goosebumps! Every footballer dreams of this competition."

Xhaka has played 22 matches in the Champions League so far. For Basel, Mönchengladbach and Arsenal. What was his best moment? "There have been many. If I had to pick one, it would be the game with Basel against Manchester United."

In the 2011/12 season, FCB won the decisive last group game 2:1 and qualified for the round of 16. "ManUtd had to go home - and we were able to play Bayern Munich."

Young Granit Xhaka (right) celebrates the coup over Manchester United with FC Basel. Keystone

He also has fond memories of the premier class with Gladbach and Arsenal. "Now I hope I can experience wonderful moments with Leverkusen again. We're really looking forward to the eight games - hopefully there will be more to come."