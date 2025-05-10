Xherdan Shaqiri "That was my favorite teammate - and my toughest opponent"

His favorite teammate, his toughest opponent, his best goal, the most important coach and the best stadium experience. Xherdan Shaqiri has already experienced a lot in his career. The FCB star looks back for blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

Xherdan Shaqiri on ...

... his favorite teammate:

"If I have to single out one player, it's Franck Ribery. I had a lot of fun with him - both on and off the pitch. He is emotional and straightforward. We sometimes played rock-paper-scissors on the bus. The loser had to throw something at the coach. If you didn't throw it, Ribery could get angry (laughs)."

... his toughest opponent:

"Sergio Ramos. I always had respect for him, he was a very aggressive player."

... his most special goal:

"My first goal for the national team, as a 17-year-old against England in Basel. That was unique. People abroad probably heard about me for the first time after that goal. That was very special for me and I'll always remember it."

... his most important coach:

"With all coaches (including Guardiola, Klopp, Heynckes - the ed.) I had good and also bad moments. That's completely normal. But I would highlight one in particular: Ottmar Hitzfeld. He was the one who took me to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when I was 17. I remember how the FCB coach at the time (Thorsten Fink - ed.) was surprised that I was in the squad and Valentin Stocker wasn't. Ottmar always believed in me. Ottmar always believed in me and gave me a chance when I was young. That also helped me when I moved to Bayern Munich."

... his best stadium experience:

"I've played in beautiful stadiums. But the game with Inter away against Celtic Glasgow ... I've never experienced anything like it. The Celtic fans sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before their home games. Even then I had goosebumps because it was so loud. We played 3-3 and I scored a goal. Every time I scored, I thought the stadium was shaking. It was madness!"

