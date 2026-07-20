Donald Trump attended the World Cup final—his only game of the tournament—and once again made headlines.

What Is "Phone Joker," Infantino? That was Trump's appearance at the World Cup final

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump was once again the center of attention during the World Cup final as the trophy was presented. Despite boos from the crowd, he posed for the victory photo with the Spanish team after they won the title.

Before the game, Trump announced his intention to bring the World Cup back to the U.S. as soon as possible. The country could submit another bid for the tournament in 2038 at the earliest.

Before kickoff, Trump met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Despite political tensions between the two, they greeted each other with a handshake. Summary created with

Donald Trump is a master of theatrics. During the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the U.S. president took center stage even though he wasn’t playing—and, after the trophy presentation, posed for the victory photo with the newly crowned world champions, Spain.

Comments on TV: “Can you hear that, Gianni?”

Shortly before attending his first World Cup match, Trump spoke very highly of the tournament. “It was beautiful. It was beautiful to watch, and I give Gianni (Infantino, Ed.) a lot of credit for that,” Trump told Fox News.

The U.S. president announced that he wanted to bring the tournament back to the U.S. “immediately.” “We have to do this again, and we have to do it while I’m still here. Are you listening, Gianni?” the 80-year-old said, addressing FIFA President Infantino.

Handshake with a Rival

Trump and Spain's prime minister are not on the same page politically. Pedro Sánchez strongly opposes the U.S. war against Iran.

In recent weeks, Trump had lashed out at Spain and its prime minister: “Spain is a lost cause, a terrible partner in NATO,” he said at the NATO summit in Ankara. “They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I want nothing to do with Spain.”

Before the World Cup final, the two politicians exchanged a brisk handshake. Both Trump and Sanchez greeted each other with a smile.

Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shake hands before the World Cup final. www.imago-images.de

In the box with "Phone Joker" Infantino

Trump watched the game from the box alongside Infantino. TV footage showed that, even while the game was still in progress, Brazilian legend Ronaldo walked by the glass-enclosed box carrying the World Cup trophy.

Trump later presented the coveted trophy to Spain’s captain, Rodri, alongside Infantino. The ZDF commentator said, “And there’s the U.S. president and his ‘phone-a-friend’—on the right, his lackey: Gianni Infantino.”

The background to this statement is the Balogun case, which caused a stir around the world. FIFA rescinded a red-card suspension against the U.S. forward after Trump spoke with Infantino on the phone.

Trump in the victory photo

Spain is celebrating; in the photos that will be remembered forever, Trump stands at attention beside them. The U.S. president remains standing next to the Spanish team as Rodri lifts the trophy high. Infantino returns to Trump and tries to lead him away when he notices that Trump is standing still.

Earlier, Infantino and Trump had been booed by part of the audience.

Unlike at last summer's Club World Cup (when Chelsea won and Trump stood amid the jubilant Blues), Trump was "only" visible on the edge of the frame.

Trump sneaks into Spain's victory photo. www.imago-images.de

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