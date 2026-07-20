From 2016 until the summer of 2026, Pep Guardiola was the coach of Manchester City. He had actually planned to take a well-deserved break, but now the Italians are trying to woo him. Will he give in?

According to “Sky Sport Italia,” the Italian Football Federation is dreaming of a major transfer coup. The report states that Paolo Maldini, the technical director, and federation advisor Leonardo are negotiating with Pep Guardiola. According to the report, officials from the Squadra Azzurra spent three days in Barcelona trying to convince the 55-year-old successful coach to take the job with Italy.

It is not known whether the Spaniard is interested in the job or would rather stick to his plan to take a break from coaching.

After Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, coach Gennaro Gattuso, team captain Gianluigi Buffon, and federation president Gabriele Gravini were forced to step down.

Other names are being mentioned

Guardiola appears to be the top choice, but there are other names being mentioned as well. Roberto Mancini, who served as Italy’s national team coach from 2018 to 2023 and led the team to the European Championship title in 2021, is reportedly one of them. Antonio Conte is also apparently on the list of potential candidates. Both are currently without a club.

Another name that’s been floating around is that of Andrea Pirlo. In 2006, he was part of the World Cup-winning team as a player. As a coach, however, he hasn’t done much to make himself a serious candidate for such an important job. He finished fourth with Juventus in the 2020–21 season, and with Sampdoria Genoa, he clearly missed out on promotion in the 2023–24 season, finishing seventh in the standings. He is currently still under contract with United FC, a club in the UAE Pro League.