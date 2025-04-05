FC Zurich couldn't get past 0-0 in Winterthur and missed out on vital points. But should FCZ have played in superior numbers from the 48th minute onwards? Opinions differ in the blue Sport Studio.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winterthur's Dario Ullrich causes discussion in the cantonal derby between Winterthur and Zurich with a hard tackle on FCZ defender Gomez

The scene is judged differently in the blue Sport studio, while Admir Mehmedi classifies the action as borderline, Alex Frei clearly calls for a red.

The game ends goalless, the TV debate with a self-deprecating joke from Frei about his own red card history. Show more

The second half of the cantonal derby between Winterhur and Zurich is less than three minutes old when FCW attacker Dario Ullrich is clearly too late against FCZ defender Mariano Gomez and hits the Zurich player with an open sole in the ankle area.

"Ten centimeters further up and then you can discuss red. That was close to the limit," Admir Mehmedi analyzes the scene in the studio at blue Sport and is promptly interrupted by fellow expert Alex Frei: "There's no need to discuss it. That's a clear red."

Opinions differ on the scene. Even blue referee expert Pascal Erlachner finds it difficult. The discussion in the studio proves that a VAR intervention would not have been justified. "For me, it's a borderline case. The goal is on the ankle. If it had been a bit over, it would have been a red card. But as it is, a yellow is correct," concludes Erlachner.

One thing is clear: Ullrich stays on the pitch, only receives a yellow card and plays the full 90 minutes.

The game ends 0-0, and the discussion in the blue Sport studio ends with a self-deprecating joke from national team legend Alex Frei. In response to Mehmedi's question as to whether he himself had ever been sent off for such an action, Frei replied mischievously and alluded to his spitting affair: "I've mostly had red cards because of television evidence", causing numerous laughs in the studio.

