Liverpool legend Stéphane Henchoz in action against Real Madrid. Picture: Imago

Stéphane Henchoz is Lausanne's head of sport, blue Sport expert and Liverpool legend. Despite the 1-0 lead from the first leg in Paris, he believes PSG have the advantage in the Champions League clash at Anfield Road.

Michael Wegmann

Stéphane Henchoz, Liverpool won 1-0 against PSG in Paris a week ago ...

Stéphane Henchoz:... this result is actually an impossibility after that game. PSG played an unbelievably strong game, they were extremely ready in terms of running and fighting. Liverpool were never able to free themselves from the pressure throughout the game.

It took a lot of luck and an Allison Becker in goal?

Without him, the Reds would have lost at least 0:3 or 0:4. I can't remember ever seeing such a strong performance from a goalkeeper. Liverpool have to play differently today, more cheeky, fresher. Because even Allison Becker is unlikely to put in such an outstanding performance again.

Sounds like Liverpool have no chance despite a 1-0 lead...

... Let's put it this way: with a performance like the one in Paris a week ago, Liverpool will certainly not be enough. PSG will qualify for the next round. For me, they're the best team in the world.

What makes PSG so strong?

The current team has stars like Dembélé, Barcola and Neves. But they no longer have superstars like Messi, Mbappé or Neymar. PSG play as a team, everyone runs a lot and puts in a lot of effort. Even without the ball. What Luis Enrique's team is currently delivering is impressive. Liverpool must regain their old form today.

Can the Liverpool fans make the difference?

Only if the game is reasonably even. The fans can't score goals, not even at Anfield Road.

As a Liverpool legend, we probably don't need to ask you who you're rooting for, do we?

No, you don't have to. But I'm here today as an expert for blue Sport, so of course I'm neutral.

