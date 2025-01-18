Servette attacker Dereck Kutesa celebrates his goals with a special magic cheer. In blue Sport, the national team player explains how he came up with it.

With Servette, Kutesa is right in the middle of the championship race. On Saturday, Geneva start the second half of the season against St. Gallen.

Dereck Kutesa leads the Super League scoring charts with eleven goals. Accordingly, fans have often seen the Servette striker waving his arm after his goals. But what does this special celebration actually mean? Is it a rapier thrust? A lash of the whip? Or is it a magic wand being waved?

At blue Sport, Kutesa provides the explanation: "My girlfriend and I were watching Harry Potter on TV. Then Harry did 'Abracadabra' and I told my girlfriend that I would do the same for my next goal."

The 27-year-old kept his word. "I did it for her," he grins. "Then I thought: oh, that's special. So I kept it and now I show this jubilation every time I score."

Second-round opener against St. Gallen

Can Kutesa continue his magic in the second half of the season? Servette host FC St.Gallen to kick off the new year on Saturday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 8.30pm.