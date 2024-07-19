F(r)inger in the air! The transfer window may still be open for weeks, but blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer dares to make a prediction shortly before kick-off of the new Super League season.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Rolf Fringer is looking forward to the Super League opener this weekend, names the weaknesses and strengths of each team and dares to make a prediction.

According to the blue Sport expert, we can expect an exciting championship and relegation battle.

Want to listen to Fringer's analysis? It's worth it for every football fan. Show more

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is delighted that the summer break between the European Championship final in Berlin and the start of the Super League on Saturday lasts less than a week. "The European Championship has whetted our appetite for more. As a football fan, you're happy when the games start again straight away."

Because the transfer window in Switzerland doesn't close until September 9 and all 12 teams are still expected to make departures or arrivals, it is rather difficult to make a forecast. Nevertheless, the former national team coach takes a chance and holds his finger in the air. "Tendencies are already recognizable," says Fringer, "the title will only go to YB again. YB still has the best squad, almost every position is filled twice. It's important that YB can fulfill its duty. But in Bern you now also have to fulfill the freestyle. The expectations of Patrick Rahmen are high."

And who else will finish in the top six alongside YB? The former national team coach doesn't think the ranking will look much different to last season. "I'm betting on Lugano, Servette, FCZ and St. Gallen again." He only predicts that Winterthur will be in the relegation group, as he sees FC Basel much higher up this season.

"FCB has a team and has become more sensible"

"FCB feels a bit like England at the European Championships. They've taken a lot of knocks and received a lot of criticism. Last season, they didn't even have a team at the start, but they had high goals. This year, they already have the team and have become a little more humble and sensible."

Fringer considers FCB's starting position to be promising, he believes in a good season and even says: "If the whole thing takes hold, they could even be dangerous up front."

What Fringer says about the other clubs

The same applies to all the other clubs: it is still too early for Fringer to predict where they will finish in the table because the transfer window is still wide open. However, it is not too early to predict where things will go at the end of the season. This is Fringer's assessment of the other ten Super League clubs.

"It's very exciting what's happening at FCZ"

"Everyone is enjoying the new start in St.Gallen"

"Lugano is strong and ready to attack YB"

"The sensible Sion is good for the Super League"

"Lucerne lack routine and have financial problems"

"GC will have to fight against relegation again"

"Do Paffundi and Sanches fit together at Lausanne?"

"Häberli has no easy task at Servette"

"It will be difficult for Winterthur without Ltaief"

"If Kevin Carlos leaves, it will be very dangerous for Yverdon"

If Fringer's predictions are correct, we should be in for an exciting season. Both in the championship and in the relegation battle.