Basel lose 2-1 at home to Luzern and fail to catch up with leaders St. Gallen. A scene shortly before the break, when Philip Otele is brought down in the penalty area by Pius Dorn, is a talking point.

Shortly before the break, Basel's Otele falls after a duel with Lucerne's Dorn in the penalty area - but there is no penalty.

The blue Sport experts Daniel Gygax and Admir Mehmedi explain why this is okay and referee expert Pascal Erlachner explains the decision. Show more

It is already injury time in the first half when FC Basel launch another quick counter-attack against Luzern. The speedy Philip Otele hurries away from everyone and comes into contact with Luzern defender Pius Dorn on the edge of the penalty area. Otele falls and Basel want a penalty. But referee Alessandro Dudic's whistle remains silent. The VAR does not intervene either.

The scene is discussed in the blue Sport Studio, expert Daniel Gygax says: "At first it looks like a penalty. He comes in at speed and you get the feeling that Dorn is running into the back of him. It looked like a penalty and everyone in the stadium probably had the same feeling. But if you take a closer look, I think it looks less like a penalty. But that's why we have an expert."

The expert for refereeing decisions this Sunday is Pascal Erlachner, who classifies the scene as follows: "It was an extremely fast counter-attack, there is a slight contact with the arm. The question is, is that enough, yes or no? Lucerne will certainly say no, it's a tackle, FCB will say it's a clear mistake. The referee had a high line in this game and it wasn't enough for him. The VAR didn't intervene because it wasn't a clear mistake. I have the feeling you can give it, but you don't have to give it. It's a gray decision."

Praise for referee Dudic

Gygax replies to Erlachner's explanation: "That's interesting, I was only concentrating on the bottom, I didn't even see that he was reaching with his arm at first." The second blue Sport expert in the studio is Admir Mehmedi, who also tends towards no penalty and explains: "Speed or not, the contact at the top is too little for me. Down below, it looks more like the striker is running into the defender. I think the decision was right."

Gygax therefore also praised referee Alessandro Dudic: "Chapeau, to make the right decision at that speed."

