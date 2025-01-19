FCB defender Dominik Schmid concedes a penalty against Lugano shortly before the break. The already cautioned central defender gets away without a second yellow card, referee expert Erlachner explains why.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB defender Dominik Schmid escapes a red card in the match against Lugano.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner explains to blue Sport that the player was "negligent" but not "reckless" in his tackle. The decision was therefore correct. Show more

"For me, this foul is negligent, but not reckless. That's why I think it's right that it's a penalty, but not a yellow card," refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner analyzes the scene for blue Sport.

blue football expert Pascal Zuberbühler doesn't quite agree from the goalkeeper's point of view. "As a goalkeeper, you also see a yellow card if you cause a non-negligent penalty foul," the former national team keeper points out.

But Erlachner disagrees: "It always depends on how you go into the tackle," explains the refereeing expert. "The difference is either negligent or reckless. That's what the rules say and that's why it's not a yellow card."

