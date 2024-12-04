Grasshoppers are eliminated from the Swiss Cup against FC Zurich. The supposed equalizer does not count. Referee Fedayi San explains the decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC loses the cup round of 16 against FC Zurich 0:1.

The Grasshoppers' equalizer does not count due to an offside position.

In an interview with "SRF", Fedayi San justifies his decision by saying that he could not prove the opposite of his linesman's decision. Show more

In the cup round of 16 between FC Zurich and Grasshoppers, Tsiy Ndenge scores GC's supposed equalizer in the 83rd minute. However, the linesman decides that he is offside. A decision that is followed by a minute-long review by the VAR.

The question arises as to whether Kristers Tobers extends the ball to Ndenge after the free kick and thus maneuvers his colleague offside. This question cannot be answered using the available footage - a touch by Tobers can neither be confirmed nor denied.

The question of questions: Did Kristers Tobers touch the ball with his head? screenshot/srf

San: "Can't prove the opposite"

And that is the reason why the GC goal does not count. "I can't say that there was no contact. I also can't say that there was contact," said referee Fedayi San on "SRF" after the game. Since the linesman ruled offside, he had to be able to prove that there was no contact. "I can't prove the opposite from the pictures," said San.

The player concerned, Kristers Tobers, commented on the scene on SRF: "It didn't feel like it. I communicated this to the referee." Tobers' words apparently did not convince San that the goal had been scored.

Kryeziu the acclaimed man

As a result, GC's equalizer in the 83rd minute did not count and FCZ celebrated their 1-0 win to advance to the Cup quarter-finals. The celebrated man was Mirlind Kryeziu, who headed his colors to victory in the 70th minute: "As an FCZ boy, it's nice to score a goal in the derby," said the only scorer of the evening on "SRF".

GC's Cup adventure is over. All that remains for the record champions is the league. Next Sunday, the Hoppers welcome Yverdon. FCZ travel to Lausanne-Sport in the canton of Vaud.