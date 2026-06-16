Swiss national team fans are hoping for a soccer festival in North America. Keystone

After a rough start against Qatar, the Swiss national team is already under pressure against Bosnia if they want to win the group. However, many fans probably wouldn’t be too upset if Switzerland only finishes second.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the opening match against Qatar (1-1), Switzerland will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada in Group B at the 2026 World Cup.

The Swiss national team is still considered the favorite to win the group. But winning the group wouldn’t just bring advantages. Second place would be more comfortable, especially for fans in Switzerland.

48 teams are competing in this massive World Cup; in addition to the group winners and runners-up, the eight best third-place teams will also advance. This creates many possible scenarios. Show more

“I’m someone who dreams big and believes that anything is possible,” Granit Xhaka said two weeks ago in an interview with blue Sport. The Swiss national team captain’s goal is clear: He wants to reach the World Cup final! That likely hasn’t changed even after the 1-1 draw against Qatar.

Dreaming is allowed. So Nati fans can look at the tournament bracket with a clear conscience. But does Switzerland really have the best chance of pulling off a major upset if it finishes first in its group? And when would the kickoff time be most convenient for the fans? We take a look at the possible scenarios and show what the path to the final would look like if the Swiss national team finishes first, second, or third in the group.

A look at the different scenarios:

Switzerland finishes first in the group

Switzerland’s path to the final Round of 32

Date, time, and location: Friday, July 3 | 5:00 a.m. | Vancouver

Opponent: One of the best third-place finishers from Groups E, F, G, I, or J (Germany, Ivory Coast, Curaçao, Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia, Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand, France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq, Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan – Friday, July 3 | 5:00 a.m. |One of the best third-place finishers from Groups E, F, G, I, or J (Germany, Ivory Coast, Curaçao, Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia, Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand, France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq, Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan – click here for the group overview

Round of 16

Date, time, and location: Tuesday, July 7 | 10:00 p.m. | Vancouver

Likely opponent: Portugal



Quarterfinals Date, time, and location: Sunday, July 12 | 3:00 a.m. | Kansas City

Likely opponent: Argentina

Semifinal

Date, time, and location: Wednesday, July 15 | 9:00 p.m. | Atlanta

Possible opponents: Brazil, England, among others

Final

Date, time, and location: Sunday, July 19 | 9:00 p.m. | New Jersey

Potential opponents: including France, Spain, Germany Show more

Pros: The logistical effort for the Swiss national team would be minimal. If they advance to the Round of 16, Switzerland would play three consecutive matches in Vancouver (including the final group stage match). Additionally, Switzerland would have seven days to recover between the final group stage match and the Round of 16.

Cons: If Switzerland finishes first in its group, Nati fans will have to get up early on July 3 for the round of 16. The game kicks off at 5 a.m. that Friday. It would be even more grueling in the quarterfinals. Then Switzerland would play in the middle of the night from July 11 to 12 (3:00 a.m.). To even get that far, they’d need a win in the Round of 16—and there’s a looming matchup with Portugal, who beat Switzerland 6-1 four years ago.

Switzerland finishes second in the group

Switzerland’s path to the final Round of 32

Date, time, and location: Sunday, June 28 | 9:00 p.m. | Los Angeles

Potential opponents: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Round of 16

Date, time, and location: Saturday, July 4 | 7:00 PM | Houston

Likely opponent: Netherlands

Quarterfinals

Date, time, and location: July 9 | 10:00 p.m. | Boston

Potential opponents: France, Germany, among others

Semifinal

Date, time, and location: July 14 | 9:00 p.m. | Dallas

Potential opponents: including Spain, Belgium, Croatia

Final

Date, time, and location: Sunday, July 19 | 9:00 p.m. | New Jersey

Potential opponents: Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, England, among others Show more

Pros: On paper, the path to the quarterfinals seems easier than if they win their group. Plus, Swiss fans wouldn’t have to get up in the middle of the night—the latest kickoff time would be 10:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Cons: There are only three days between the final group stage match and the round of 16. As a result, the Swiss national team would have to fly across half the country several times—from Los Angeles to Houston, then to Boston, to Dallas, and back to the East Coast to New Jersey.

Switzerland finishes third in the group

Switzerland’s path to the final

(the eight best third-place teams advance) Round of 32

Option 1:

Date, time, and location: Monday, June 29 | 10:30 p.m. | Boston

Likely opponent: Germany

Option 2:

Date, time, and location: Thursday, July 2 | 2:00 a.m. | San Francisco

Possible opponents: Turkey, USA, among others

Round of 16

Option 1:

Date, time, and location: July 4 | 11:00 PM | Philadelphia

Likely opponent: France

Option 2:

Date, time, and location: July 7 | 2:00 AM | Seattle

Likely opponent: Belgium

Quarterfinal

Option 1:

Date, time, and location: July 9 | 10:00 PM | Boston

Likely opponent: Netherlands

Option 2:

Date, time, and location: July 10 | 9:00 PM | Los Angeles

Likely opponent: Spain

Semifinal

Options 1 & 2:

Date, time, and location: July 14 | 9:00 PM | Dallas

Potential opponents: Spain, Belgium, Croatia, among others

Final:

Option 1 & 2:

Date, time, and location: Sunday, July 19 | 9:00 p.m. | New Jersey

Potential opponents: including Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, England Show more

Pros: If Switzerland finishes third in its group and takes the “Option 2” path, the chances of advancing to the quarterfinals would actually be good, because the Swiss national team would avoid the major opponents until then.

Cons: However, the kickoff times in the Round of 32 and Round of 16 couldn’t be worse (under Option 2): twice at 2 a.m. on weekdays. Under Option 1, the kickoff times would be slightly better, but the opponents would likely be significantly stronger.