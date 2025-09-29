FC Basel dominated the home game against FC Lucerne for long stretches and scored significantly more goals, but were still beaten. The frustration after the final whistle is correspondingly great.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel are the better team for long stretches in their home match against Lucerne, but lack efficiency and ultimately lose the game.

Defender and goalscorer Dominik Schmid is very annoyed. "If you're so inaccurate and unfocused in the last 20 meters like we were, you don't deserve to come away with anything here," said Schmid.

Coach Ludovic Magnin also addressed the lack of efficiency and said: "If you want to be a top team, you have to win games like this." Show more

Less than a minute had been played at St. Jakob-Park when Basel's Dominik Schmid made his first appearance in the Lucerne penalty area, slamming the ball against the post to set off an impressive FCB furioso. "I haven't seen anything like it for a long time. Basel came out with incredible power," admitted FCL coach Mario Frick.

However, the opening goal would not come for FCB, who lacked efficiency on this day. FC Luzern, on the other hand, managed to score with their only two shots on goal. Basel, on the other hand, recorded 27 shots but only put the ball in the net once.

"The number of points doesn't reflect the performance"

"We win this game 8 times out of 10," said an annoyed FCB coach Ludovic Magnin after the final whistle. "But it's important not to question everything now. We clearly dominated the game. Apart from the two goals, Marwin Hitz didn't have to hold a single ball. But we're not efficient enough at the moment."

Basel's only goalscorer expressed similar sentiments. "I'm very angry," said Dominik Schmid, adding: "I've seen the statistics. We were clearly superior. But if you lose 2:1 at the end, it doesn't help." They had enough opportunities and offensive actions. "But if you're so imprecise and unfocused in the last 20 meters like we were, you don't deserve to take anything away with you," said Schmid.

And so the Beebbi miss out on catching up with league leaders St.Gallen on matchday 7. "The number of points doesn't reflect the performance we've put in so far. We should have a few more points," says Magnin, but also emphasizes: "If you want to be a top team, you have to win games like this."

More on the match