The coach of the England European Championship team finds clear words after a player made racist insults public at the European Championship.

England's national coach Sarina Wiegman has strongly condemned the racist insults against her player Jess Carter. "It's really sad that we have to deal with something like this. It's ridiculous and disgusting," said Wiegman ahead of Tuesday's European Championship semi-final against Italy in Geneva (21:00).

Carter's teammate Georgia Stanway said: "To all those who hurl insults like that: They're not fans. They don't deserve to be called fans."

Carter, the partner of German national team goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, had previously reported racist hostility and hate speech from users on the internet. She had been insulted several times since the start of the European Championships. In order to protect herself, she wanted to withdraw from social media.

Team refrains from anti-racism gesture

It was a difficult situation, said Wiegman. Carter wanted to put the experience behind her. But she and the team felt it was important to address the issue. The team stands together, Wiegman assured: "We are ready to deliver. They are ready to deliver."

England's players also decided to stop kneeling with one leg on the pitch before kick-off as a sign against racism. The Lionesses had previously done this at European Championship matches to draw attention to racism. The gesture may have been repeated too often, said Stanway. Something else needed to happen. With the decision to no longer use it, the team wanted to stimulate discussion.

By kneeling before kick-off, the England women want to set an example against racism before the games. Despite - or perhaps because of - the hostility towards Carter, the Lionesses have now decided not to do so. imago

FIFA boss Infantino promises help

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised to help the English footballers. "We are behind Jess. We stand behind every player and every individual who has suffered racist abuse," wrote the head of the world governing body on Instagram.

The English Football Association also announced that it would cooperate with the police to track down those responsible for such hate crimes. Infantino said: "We offer our support in any further action required and will also share data so that appropriate action can be taken against the perpetrators."