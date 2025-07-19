The Swiss women are celebrated by the fans after their elimination from the home European Championships Keystone

Switzerland started the home European Championships with little credit, but then managed to inspire the crowds. The national team has won something that could be much more valuable in the medium term than any trophy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's a Monday afternoon in mid-June. Tatjana Haenni is sitting in her apartment in New York City, taking time out for a chat. She has hidden her hair under a black hat - after all, it's still early morning for her. Afterwards, she wants to start the day with a session at the nearby gym.

But first, the former director of women's football at the SFA takes time to talk about topics that are close to her heart: The European Women's Football Championship, which would probably never have taken place in Switzerland without her dedication as an official in the association and her constant fighting for improvements, her repeated challenges to the authorities and her tireless lobbying for more resources, more visibility and more acceptance. Her job as sports director in the North American professional league NWSL, which she will give up at the end of this year and look for a new challenge in soccer.

At some point, the conversation turns to the Swiss national team. Of course it does. After all, the Bernese is an expert on the subject. Even after leaving the SFA, she remained in regular contact with many of its exponents. When two women were sought for the SFA Central Board, Haenni also expressed her interest. However, her place of residence in the USA was a decisive counter-argument for those responsible.

Years ago, the 58-year-old raised her warning finger and said that Switzerland was in danger of losing touch with Europe. That investments were needed in all possible areas to cushion the Swiss fall into European mediocrity. Now, after poor performances in the Nations League and relegation to League B, she feels her premonition has been confirmed once again. "Switzerland is no longer a top nation," she says, "that's the reality." And when it comes to predicting the Swiss national team's performance at the home European Championships, she says: "I can well imagine that Switzerland will be eliminated with 0 points."

Sundhage's stories

Haenni is by no means alone in her slight pessimism. Rather, she verbalizes a basic attitude that is widespread in the weeks leading up to the tournament in Swiss football. The fact that the Swiss team last won a game in October 2024 is not encouraging, nor is the seemingly stagnant development of the players and the sometimes stubborn adherence of coach Pia Sundhage to a playing idea that does not appear to be compatible with the players she is fielding for this national team.

In the run-up to this European Championship, the Swedish world coach has been the subject of intense debate - both at the regulars' table and in TV studios. The two experts Martina Moser and Imke Wübbenhorst make no secret of the fact that they cannot understand all of Sundhage's decisions and that Switzerland could well be heading into the future with a new coach on the sidelines after the European Championships at the latest.

Sundhage is now the coach who has achieved something historic with Switzerland. Despite all the prophecies of doom, she has led the hosts to a European Championship quarter-final for the first time. When the spotlights shone brightest, Sundhage's tactical tricks suddenly came together to form a functioning overall picture. When the pressure to perform reached unprecedented levels, the Swiss suddenly scored late and important goals that they had never wanted to score in the weeks and months before. And when the stands in the stadiums were full and the space in front of the screens in the fan zones was packed, the country was gripped by a wave of euphoria that even the boldest optimists would never have dared to dream of.

"Life is about telling stories," Sundhage said again and again during the European Championships. "And the story that Switzerland has written at this tournament is simply fantastic." The Scandinavian had repeatedly prepared her players for important matches with stories. Sports coordinator Johan Djourou played an important role as a link between the staff and the players. He talked about the time when the Swiss men sensationally beat Spain at the 2010 World Cup, and the staff recalled the myth of the "Miracle of Bern" in 1954.

A second Miracle of Bern in the form of a victory against the world champions from Spain did not happen late on Friday evening. But against the tournament favorites, who are hungry for their first European Championship title, most of the 15 teams that could have prevented the Iberian triumph at this tournament would have seen the end of their European Championship journey.

Results are secondary

The fact that the Swiss "summer fairytale", as the outgoing SFA President Dominique Blanc described it before the quarter-final, is now over is regrettable in that this national team has won the hearts of many Swiss people since the start of the tournament on July 2, who would have been only too happy to continue cheering on this team.

However, sporting success is only one aspect of this tournament, the aim of which has always been to bring about lasting improvements for women's football - in Switzerland, but also throughout Europe. "This European Championship is not about the results," said Tatjana Haenni. "It's about changing social awareness." In other words: This tournament will put women's football in a light that it has never been able to enjoy in this country. When people flock to the stadiums in their thousands, when there are passionate discussions in the local pubs about a dream goal and heated debates about the line-ups; when children want to have "Schertenleib" or "Alexia" written on their shirts and diligently paint cardboard boxes with their parents before a match in the hope of securing their idol's shirt - then women's football has achieved a level of popularity and acceptance that has been a reality for men's football for decades, but has long remained a pipe dream for women.

Haenni's criticisms of the inadequate infrastructure, the lack of financial support, the macho social structures in which women always have to fight for recognition and equal rights - they cannot be blown away in one fell swoop, even by a four-week football festival. But the whole of footballing Switzerland has seen how moving this sport is - regardless of whether it is played by men or women. The Swiss national team players have realized how much they can mobilize the masses and generate a great deal of enthusiasm.

In the medium term, this realization can be much more valuable than any trophy. Because the arguments for not promoting women's football and creating the same conditions as for men are slowly but surely running out in the light of such images and experiences. The SFA and its new president Peter Knäbel would be well advised to pursue a clear strategy to promote the game even after this European Championship.

Youth gives cause for optimism

Whether Pia Sundhage will be part of this strategy remains to be seen. The 65-year-old always strives to live in the moment, so she did not want to make any concrete statements about her future in the SFA after her exit in the European Championship quarter-finals. It is quite possible that the Swede will move on; after all, the home European Championships were one of the main reasons for her commitment to Switzerland. But Sundhage has laid a foundation that will allow Swiss football to look to the future with optimism. "Switzerland has a bright future ahead of it," Sundhage once said. The many young players, such as Sydney Schertenleib, Iman Beney and Noemi Ivelj, who already have a permanent place in this national team, are just as much a reason for this optimism as Naomi Luyet, who had to withdraw after the first week of preparations due to injury. Leila Wandeler, the surprise member of the European Championship squad, also showed that she deserves the trust placed in her.

Sundhage and her players also managed to convey optimism to the fans. As the entire SFA delegation did a lap of honor for several minutes after the defeat against Spain and soaked up this unique atmosphere one last time, a large banner appeared in the stands with the words "This is just the beginning" written in red letters. This European Championship may be over for the Swiss. In a few years' time, however, it could be seen as the starting point of a new era in European women's football.