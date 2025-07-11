Italy fans should cheer a little more against Spain. Imago

The national team is making history and is through to the European Championship quarter-finals. There, Pia Sundhage's team will face either Italy or Spain. 5 reasons why we don't want Spain. Forza Italia!

Patrick Lämmle

There is great joy about the last-minute entry into the European Championship quarter-finals, the national team has delivered. And tonight it will be decided whether Switzerland will face Spain or Italy. The two teams face each other in the Wankdorf at 9 pm. If the Spaniards get a point, they will be Switzerland's opponents. And that's certainly not what we want. Here are 5 reasons why we'd rather have Italy.

Spain scores goals by the meter

In the opening game, Spain beat Portugal 5:0 and then went on to win 6:2 against Belgium. When the machinery is running, the Spanish are virtually unstoppable. The Swiss have experienced this themselves on several occasions.

Worse memories

In the World Cup round of 16 two years ago, Switzerland lost 1:5 to Spain. In the same year, they suffered two further defeats in the Nations League: 0:5 in Spain and 1:7 in front of their own fans. Switzerland saw no chance. Although Switzerland also lost the two matches against Italy in the same Nations League campaign, they were only 0:1 and 0:3.

The individual class

Spain have many players who can single-handedly decide a game. For example, Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022, or Aitana Bonmati, who has won the award for the best female footballer in the world in the last two years. But there are many others who are outstanding. Taking one player out of the game definitely doesn't work against Spain.

Two games, eleven goals: the Spanish are almost unstoppable. Keystone

Gluttonous title hamsters

After their triumph at the World Cup, Spain also won the Nations League. The players won't have soft knees ahead of the European Championship quarter-finals. The Italians are likely to be a little different, with a certain amount of nervousness likely to set in if they suddenly have the chance to reach a semi-final. Of course, this also applies to the Swiss, but they will be carried and spurred on by their fans.

The Swiss can do Italy

A year ago, the men showed how to overcome Italian football in a knockout match. Switzerland beat their neighbors 2:0 in the round of 16 of the European Championship thanks to goals from Freuler and Vargas. How nice would it be from a Swiss perspective to knock out the Italian women's team a year later?

