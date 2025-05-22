Frei and Gygax with relegation battle forecast "That's why Winterthur can stay in the league"

High tension in the Super League relegation battle ahead of the final round. Winterthur, GC and Yverdon are separated by just one point. The blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax give their predictions and hope for fairness. blue TV broadcasts the clash live in a conference.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thursday evening sees the big showdown in the Super League basement. Winterthur (against Sion), GC (against St.Gallen) and Yverdon (against Zurich) will be playing simultaneously to be or not to be.

blue Sport will be broadcasting the relegation thriller live in a conference. The matches will kick off at 8.30 pm.

The blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax are looking forward to an exciting evening of football. The two clearly see the advantages on the side of FC Winterthur. Show more

Winterthur have the best starting position in the relegation showdown. Uli Forte's team have one point more than GC and Yverdon and can save themselves directly with a home win against Sion. The Hoppers host St. Gallen, while Yverdon play FC Zurich at home.

The three games will kick off simultaneously on Thursday evening at 8.30 p.m. blue Sport will be showing the big showdown in the conference. "It's all or nothing. Like a final, one game is incredibly decisive," says Daniel Gygax about the starting position. "One or two of them probably didn't see themselves there before the season. It's going to be brutal."

Who will stay in the Super League in the end? And who will be relegated to the Challenge League? "I think the table will end up the way it is now. Winterthur will be saved, GC will go into the barrage and Yverdon will be relegated," says Alex Frei. Gygax sees it exactly the same way. "But anything can still happen."

How seriously St. Gallen, Zurich and Sion take it could also be decisive in the end, with nothing left at stake. "I hope that the opponents of the relegation candidates put the players on the pitch who also played in the previous 30 games. And not give the other players a 'Zückerli' who weren't allowed to play as much," says Frei. "That would be falsifying the championship."

Winterthur also has a head start

Relegation for GC would be "brutal", says Gygax. "The club with its past - and now a new sporting director has just arrived. But Yverdon certainly has other plans than playing in the Challenge League next season. People have also come here and wanted to make a difference with their vision. I don't know how firmly these people will still believe in it if they are relegated now."

Winterthur also has the mental advantages on its side. After all, Winti knew from the outset that they would fight against relegation. "Everyone at the club knows that too. From the president to the players," says Frei, who led FCW into the Super League as coach in 2022.

This humility is not present everywhere. Frei: "If GC have to go to the barrage, I really hope Tomas Oral tells his players that they'll have to get their pants wet twice more. I'm not sure if every player knows that they have to train and play for another week."