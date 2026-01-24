Bottom team Winterthur fall behind early in Lugano after a free-kick goal from Anto Grgic. For Zubi, however, it is clear that the goal could easily have been prevented.

Patrick Lämmle

Winterthur are already 3-0 down against Lugano at the break. Anto Grgic scored the first goal in the 13th minute from a free kick. The 1:0 is certainly nice to watch, but former international goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler looks at the scene from a different angle. For him, Andrin Hunziker's behavior in the wall is unforgivable. The tall striker jumps up like his teammates, but ducks away at the same time. "I almost lose it there," says Zubi angrily.

Hunziker shows in the second half that he can head the ball. In the 67th minute, the 22-year-old climbs highest and nods in to make it 1:3. But that was as good as it got, and in the end Winterthur lost 4-1 and remained at the bottom of the table.