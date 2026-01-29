  1. Residential Customers
Madness in the Champions League The 10 most beautiful and weirdest goals of the monster matchday

Sandro Zappella

29.1.2026

Anatoliy Trubin (center) heads Benfica into the Champions League playoffs in the 98th minute.
KEYSTONE

On the final matchday of the Champions League group stage, all 36 teams are in action at the same time and score 61 goals in the 18 games. blue News has picked out the gems.

29.01.2026, 08:55

Goalkeeper Trubin sends Benfica into the play-offs in stoppage time

Madness in Lisbon. Benfica goalie Trubin sends his team into the playoffs with a goal in the 98th minute

Dragomir puts Pafos ahead with a rocket from distance

Haaland scores after Doku dream pass

Tillmann scores slapstick goal after mistake by Villarreal goalkeeper

Vergara with cabinet piece to ecstasy in Naples

Arsenal score after beautiful combination

Salah hangs free kick into the corner

Bodö with the "poop goal" of the year against Atlético

Joao Pedro scores beautifully against Napoli

Dimarco beats Kobel with free kick

The table

More Champions League

Benfica goalie scores against Real. Mbappé:

Super League. Lausanne-Sport without Ndiaye for around three months

Europa League. Win or count: YB fight for a place in the knockout phase in Stuttgart

