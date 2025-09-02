The transfer window in the top leagues has been closed since midnight. The clubs dug deep into their pockets for these ten footballers.

Syl Battistuzzi

Alexander Isak

Swedish striker Alexander Isak leaves Newcastle shortly before the transfer deadline and joins English champions Liverpool. The 25-year-old, who was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League last season behind Mohamed Salah with 23 goals, had been pushing for his transfer in recent days. According to the English media, Liverpool will pay the British record sum of 125 million pounds (approx. 135 million Swiss francs) for Isak.

Newcastle had already signed German international striker Nick Woltemade as Isak's successor last week. "It's been a long journey to get here," said Isak after signing his contract. "But I'm super happy to be part of this team, this club and everything it stands for."

Florian Wirtz

Before Liverpool emerged as Wirtz's destination, FC Bayern Munich were long considered the favorites to sign him. The German record champions were keen to sign the goal-scoring creative player and high-class technician. However, the Bavarians turned him down. The longing for Anfield Road was apparently too great.

The English champions transferred 125 million euros to Bayer as a basic sum, which could rise to 150 million euros. Coach Arne Slot's team is said to be paying the exceptional player an annual salary of around 20 million euros.

Wirtz has played a total of 140 Bundesliga games to date and scored 35 times. He has also made 31 appearances for the German national team. He has scored seven times. However, the 22-year-old disappointed in his first three league games and failed to score.

Florian Wirtz is a beacon of hope for Liverpool FC. Alfie Cosgrove/News Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Hugo Ekitiké

Ekitiké joined Frankfurt from PSG at the start of 2024 - first on loan, then last summer as a permanent signing for allegedly "only" €16.5 million. In the past season, the 1.90-metre attacker contributed 22 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht across all competitions.

According to media reports, Liverpool paid 95 million euros for the five-time France U21 international - who is still waiting to make his senior debut. Newcastle were also interested in him. Ekitiké signed a six-year contract with the Reds until the summer of 2031. In his first three league games, he scored two goals and provided one assist.

Hugo Ekitiké moved from Frankfurt to Liverpool FC. Arne Dedert/dpa

Nick Woltemade

Bayern wanted the German shooting star at all costs, but the price tag was too high for the Munich club. So Newcastle struck and secured the services of the 23-year-old striker - for 85 million euros.

Will play for Newcastle in future: Nick Woltemade. (archive picture) Tom Weller/dpa

Benjamin Sesko

The Slovenian is set to become Manchester United's new goal scorer. The Red Devils transferred 76.5 million euros to RB Leipzig.

Went from Leipzig to Manchester for a lot of money: Benjamin Sesko Jan Woitas/dpa

Victor Osimhen

After a year on loan at Galatasaray, the Turks have acquired the Nigerian striker from Napoli for a whopping 75 million euros.

Victor Osimhen continues to score goals for Galatasaray this season. Keystone

Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have signed winger Bryan Mbeumo from league rivals FC Brentford. According to media reports, Man United will pay the equivalent of around 75 million euros as a fixed sum for the 26-year-old. The final transfer fee for the Cameroon international could rise by several million due to bonus payments.

"As soon as I knew I had the chance to move to Manchester United, I had to seize the opportunity and sign for my dream club; the team whose shirt I wore as a child," said Mbeumo, who scored 20 league goals in pre-season.

So far, Mbeumo has not brought United any luck. Although he has scored twice in four competitive matches so far, he sealed an embarrassing exit for his new employers in a penalty shoot-out against fourth-division side Grimsby.

Matheus Cunha

Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, who began his career in Europe with FC Sion, moved from Wolverhampton to Manchester United. The Red Devils are said to have paid 74.2 million euros for the 26-year-old, who scored 15 league goals last season.

Matheus Cunha left Sion for Leipzig for €15 million in the summer of 2018. The 15-time international failed to score in his first three league games.

Matheus Cunha. KEYSTONE

Luis Díaz

At the end of July, Bayern Munich announced the transfer of Luis Díaz from Liverpool FC. The Munich club had to pay a handsome transfer fee for the winger - 70 million euros base, including bonuses 75. He signed for four years.

The Colombian moved to Anfield from FC Porto in 2022 for a transfer fee of €54 million. His contract with the Reds ran until 2027. Only Harry Kane and Lucas Hernández, who cost around €100 million and €80 million respectively, have cost Munich more.

So far, the 64-time international has shown his qualities. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in two league games.

New Bayern star: Luis Diaz (r) came from Liverpool FC. Tom Weller/dpa

Martín Zubimendi

Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad early in the transfer window. The 26-year-old Spanish international moved to the Gunners for the equivalent of 70 million euros. According to reports, the deal was already agreed in the spring. Mikel Arteta has had his eye on the midfield strategist for over a year and Liverpool and Real Madrid were also interested in him. Zubimendi has played 19 international matches for the Furia Roja so far.

Martin Zubimendi (front) now wants to score for the Gunners. Keystone

