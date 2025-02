The first leg of the Europa League play-offs saw a number of spectacular goals scored on Thursday evening. Which is your favorite?

Syl Battistuzzi

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce)

Jorthy Mokio (Ajax)

Roland Sallai (Galatasaray)

Video highlights of selected Europa League matches

Video highlights of selected Conference League matches