Alonso has no fun on Real debut: 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal - Gallery Committed on the sidelines on his Real debut: Xabi Alonso. Image: dpa Real youngster Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring 1-0. Image: dpa Alonso has no fun on Real debut: 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal - Gallery Committed on the sidelines on his Real debut: Xabi Alonso. Image: dpa Real youngster Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring 1-0. Image: dpa

Xabi Alonso gets off to a flying start with Real Madrid - but not as hoped. In the heat of Miami, the Whites are left wanting with their new coach. And the captain misses a penalty late on.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Real Madrid draw 1-1 against Al Hilal in Xabi Alonso's first match as coach.

The Madrilenians' opponents also had their new coach on the sidelines for the first time: Simone Inzaghi. Show more

Xabi Alonso had little fun on his debut in the Real Madrid dugout. One month after leaving Bayer Leverkusen, the 43-year-old had to make do with a 1:1 (1:1) draw against Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia in his first game with Spain's record football champions at the Club World Cup in Miami. Real captain Fede Valverde was denied a penalty in stoppage time by goalkeeper Bono, who made a very strong save overall.

In front of 62,415 spectators at the Hard Rock Stadium, most of them wearing Real whites, the youngster Gonzalo Garcia, who had been called up to replace the sick star striker Kylian Mbappé, gave the Whites the lead after a counter-attack (34th minute).

The strong Al-Hilal side, featuring ex-Bayern player João Cancelo, more than deservedly equalized with a penalty from Portuguese Ruben Neves (41'). Al-Hilal were better for a long time. After the break, the Real professionals at least improved a little. Substitute Arda Güler hit the crossbar (46').

Inzaghi's debut for Al-Hilal

In 33 degrees in the shade, Al-Hilal also made their debut on the bench. 18 days after the bitter 5-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, the team from Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh played under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi for the first time.

However, the focus was on Alonso, who is set to lead Real to titles again as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. The Basque was a committed coach on the sidelines, but did not yet see much good from his team, in which German international Antonio Rüdiger was not yet fit to return following knee surgery. Real's other opponents in Group H are Red Bull Salzburg and CF Pachuca from Mexico.