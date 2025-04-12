Since Grasshopper Club Zürich has been in American hands, a lot has changed around the pitch - which doesn't suit everyone. blue Sport presenter and GC fan Roman Kilchsperger gives free rein to his feelings in the football talk Heimspiel.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk show Heimspiel, blue Sport presenter and GC fan Roman Kilchsperger talks about the changes at GC under American management.

"The Americans have made the whole thing worse. The anthem and the Heugümper are gone. The stadium performance is a crying shame," says the 55-year-old.

He knows what it would take to rekindle the euphoria and would also help out of passion - under certain conditions. Show more

In January 2024, the traditional club from Zurich was taken over by Los Angeles FC. A lot has changed since then, but not the results on the pitch. As in the previous season, GC is fighting against relegation again this year, and another trip to the barrage is not unlikely with seven rounds to go.

"The Americans have made the whole thing worse," says blue Sport presenter and GC fan Roman Kilchsperger in an interview with GC icon Amir Abrashi, Admir Mehmedi and presenter Stefan Eggli on the football talk show Heimspiel. He is not interested in the performances on the pitch, but in the overall picture. For example, the fact that for the new season, the anthem and the run-in through the inflatable hay bailer before home games have been scrapped.

For the 55-year-old, the entire stadium performance is a crying shame: "They read out the line-ups 30 seconds before kick-off so that you get the feeling on TV that there's a lot going on. It's like a Dignitas event before it starts."

Kilchsperger as president?

In order to rekindle the euphoria surrounding Grasshopper Club Zürich, Kilchsperger believes that games like the one against Lucerne and capable people are needed: "That's the reason why I'm not optimistic, because I don't feel that way. Because it seems to me that they've made it worse."

Kilchsperger seems to know what GC needs. Would the position of president even be something for him? "In the last five years, I've had lunch with someone once a year and been asked: 'What do you think? I would help, it's not about money for me, I don't need money for that."

He would join in out of passion, but would also need skills and would want to say how it should be done. He usually doesn't get an answer at dinner. "That's too strict for them," Kilchsperger concludes with a smile.

