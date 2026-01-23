FIFA's investment plans are facing increasing opposition. With the Asian Football Confederation, a third continental confederation has now come out against the plans of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) voiced its support for UEFA and CONCACAF, which are opposing FIFA’s plan to establish a commercial entity that would also be open to private investors. In a statement, the AFC said it wanted to “protect the World Cup.”

The continental confederation, comprising 47 member associations, stated that, given the positions of UEFA and CONCACAF as well as the unprecedented division in world soccer, the proposed FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) could not realistically achieve the broad consensus and necessary unity needed to move forward.

Without explicitly rejecting the proposal, the AFC believes that any proposal that could jeopardize the unity and universal nature of the World Cup must be reconsidered.

The AFC’s statement came one day after members of the European soccer union UEFA threatened to boycott the World Cup if FIFA went through with the announced investor deal. CONCACAF, the continental confederation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean—which includes World Cup hosts the United States, Mexico, and Canada—also unanimously rejects the investor plans.

FIFA Plans to Stick to Its Investment Plan

FIFA itself stated on Friday that, despite growing criticism, it would press ahead with its plan to establish a commercial subsidiary that would also be open to foreign investors.

“Our planned consultation process was disrupted by misleading media reports,” the world federation stated in a press release. It went on to say: “We will continue this consultation process to ensure that every member federation can cast its vote based on the actual facts.”

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Opposition Makes It Harder for Infantino to Secure a Majority

FIFA hopes to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. According to consistent reports, the world governing body set a deadline for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. The deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is reportedly September 19.

With 55 votes from Europe, 35 from North and Central America and the Caribbean, and 47 from Asia, it is likely to be difficult for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to secure a majority for his plans.