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Women's Super League The association examines St. Gallen's protest

SDA

2.5.2026 - 16:19

Basel could lose the play-off duel against St. Gallen at the green table
Basel could lose the play-off duel against St. Gallen at the green table
Keystone

The Swiss Football Association is examining a possible irregular use of a Basel player in the second leg of the play-off quarter-final against FC St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 16:19

As the SFA announced, the appeal by the women from Eastern Switzerland was submitted within the deadline. Once the statement has been received, the SFA Women's Football Directorate will examine and assess the case.

FC Basel had made up for the 0:1 handicap suffered in St. Gallen in the second leg at home on Friday and secured qualification for the semi-finals in a penalty shoot-out. However, the Basel players are said to have substituted Lena Bubendorf in extra time, a player who was not on the match ball.

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