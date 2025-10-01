To extend her contract or not? The association is now debating Pia Sundhage's future

The SFA is now discussing Pia Sundhage's future. Should the contract with the national team coach be extended or will they part ways with the 65-year-old Swede at the end of the year?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SFA's big European Championship analysis after the women's national team's quarter-final defeat to Spain is coming up. The future of coach Pia Sundhage is also on the agenda.

The Swede's contract expires at the end of the year, Sundhage has recently shown interest in extending her contract beyond 2025, but has made this conditional on her two assistants being permanently employed.

Former national team player Fabienne Humm spoke out weeks ago in favor of a fresh start with a new coach. Sundhage's appointment is likely to be the subject of controversy within the SFA. Show more

It has been almost eleven weeks since the quarter-final defeat to Spain, and the big tournament analysis has not yet taken place. This has been scheduled by the SFA delegation for the end of September / beginning of October.

The main topic of discussion is likely to be Pia Sundhage. In January 2024, the Swede signed a fixed-term contract as national team coach until the end of 2025. When she took over the job, it seemed clear that the now 65-year-old Sundhage would retire at the end of her contract. Her goal was the European Championship quarter-finals. "It would be a perfect end, then I would retire," the Swede told "SRF" at the time.

Sundhage sets conditions for contract extension

She reached the quarter-finals, but her departure is no longer so certain. Shortly after her elimination, Sundhage made it known that she could definitely imagine extending her contract. Her condition? Her assistant Anders Johansson and her assistant Lilie Persson would have to be employed by the association.

Sundhage has long since made her position clear. Now those responsible at the SFA around director of women's football Marion Daube are putting their heads together and weighing up the pros and cons of extending Sundhage's contract.

Humm: "The right moment for a change"

Former national team striker Fabienne Humm has a clear stance. After the tournament exit, she said in her home game with the national team: "Pia Sundhage did a lot of things well. Nevertheless, it's the ideal time for me to make a change. I think to take the next step, it would be good if a new coach took over for the next two, three or four years."

It is still uncertain how long the European Championship retreat at the federation will last. And regardless of the outcome of the coaching decision, Sundhage will be on the bench for the test matches against Canada on October 24 in Lucerne and October 28 in Scotland.