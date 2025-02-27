YB captain Loris Benito celebrates the victory in the Cup quarter-final against FC Zurich with the fans Keystone

Five wins from the last six games: Young Boys seem to be on the way back to their old dominance. Captain Loris Benito urges caution.

Benito has often had to stand up and answer difficult questions from the media in recent months. The captain had to assess defeats, justify the sometimes lacklustre performances or explain the serial champions' general decline in performance. For a long time, he gave out slogans of perseverance, but at times he also seemed at a loss.

How liberating must it have been for him when he was once again able to answer questions about the successes of recent weeks in the catacombs of Zurich's Letzigrund on Thursday? The 3:2 victory after trailing twice proves that the Bernese team has regained its old qualities. "Our performances are more dominant again this year, we have a clear match plan and a good structure," says Benito. "What's particularly important is that the automatisms are back."

It's obvious: the signing of coach Giorgio Contini and the winter additions of Christian Fassnacht, Rayan Raveloson and Chris Bedia have made a difference at YB. However, the 33-year-old defender emphasizes that it is still far too early to speak of a return to the club's former dominance. The performances are still too inconsistent for that. "In the past, you could tell before the game that it was going to be very difficult for the opposition. We're not there yet, but I hope we can get there again."

The sending off in the 35th minute undoubtedly played a decisive role in this cup fight. The red card came at a time when the momentum had just changed. Zurich, who had held back for a long time, had finally become more active and taken the lead through Steven Zuber. "The goal we conceded threw us off our stride for a moment," admitted Benito. "The red card was therefore certainly a game changer."

Whether Rodrigo Conceição's shirt-tug on Filip Ugrinic was really worthy of a red card is a moot point in hindsight. "Such tugs are part and parcel of a duel, but if Filip is thrown off balance as a result and can no longer finish, it's a foul," summarized Benito. However, situations like this have to be worked for. YB had already made several dangerous appearances in Zurich's penalty area before this scene.

Everything is not yet right for the Bernese. Benito mentions the lack of efficiency and the defensive lapses when conceding the two goals. "When we play with one man more, we have to finish the game more cleanly," he warns. "But in the end, only victory counts in the cup." And in its current form, YB is winning games like this again.

In the cup semi-final, FC Biel from the Promotion League is supposedly the easiest draw. And in the championship, the Bernese can take the next step towards their former dominance against Grasshoppers at the same venue on Sunday.