Basel in a celebratory mood: Shaqiri and Co. kicked off the championship party at the Joggeli with a 4:0 win over Lucerne. The party continued in the city center on Barfüsserplatz. blue Sport has the best celebration pictures
There was already a first, spontaneous champions' party on the Barfi in Basel. The official party with trophy followed in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Xherdan Shaqiri, Taulant Xhaka and co. once again caused ecstasy. blue Sport has collected the best videos.
Players and fans make the wave
Coach Celestini also receives a well-deserved round of applause
Of course, Taulant Xhaka is especially celebrated
Fabian Frei is also celebrated
The Barfi celebrates Xherdan Shaqiri
If you're not gumpt dä isch kai Basler
The team presents the bucket to the fans
This is the 2025 championship track
The Barfi is packed and ready for the team
The Muttenzerkurve has arrived at the Barfi
Gigantic Basel fan march on the way to the Barfi
David Degen: "This is unique in Europe"
Shaqiri presents the trophy to the fans
Dominik Schmid: "Tomorrow we'll be in bed all day"
Davide Callá: "These are simply the most awesome fans"
Let the celebrations begin: Shaqiri lifts the championship trophy - Federer applauds in the stands
Taulant Xhaka after FCB farewell: "Now is not the time to be sad"
Final whistle at the Joggeli, Basel - Lucerne 4:0
FC Basel clearly beat Luzern 4-0 in the last game of the season, meaning the club from central Switzerland will miss out on a place in next season's European competition, while FCB kicked off the big championship party.
This is what the first celebration at the Barfi looked like