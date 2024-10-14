Marcel Sabitzer (left) and Marko Arnautovic had a good laugh in Linz on Sunday evening. Picture: Keystone

Austria's national team took impressive revenge on Norway for the narrow defeat in September and thrilled the crowd in Linz with a 5:1 gala. Coach Ralf Rangnick and goalscorer Marko Arnautovic are full of praise after the final whistle.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Austria lost 2-1 to Norway just over a month ago, Ralf Rangnick's team struck back impressively on Sunday, beating Haaland and Co. 5-1 in front of a home crowd.

Coach Ralf Rangnick praised his team to the skies after the final whistle and said: "You have to score three headers against the biggest team in the world first." Show more

5:1 against Norway at Haaland: Things went very well for Austria's national team on Sunday evening. Despite their superiority, however, the course of the game could have been a cause for concern. Coach Ralf Rangnick praised his national team players for their attitude.

"The goal we conceded was a bit unfortunate at the time. But the team's reaction was fantastic. What I particularly liked was that we never gave up. That's how I see it," said Rangnick after the success in the Nations League B division, which saw Austria take the lead in Group 3.

Marko Arnautovic scored twice for Rangnick's team (8th, 49th/foul penalty), while Bundesliga players Philipp Lienhart (58th) and Michael Gregoritsch (71st) were also successful. Stefan Posch also scored (62'). Alexander Sørloth (39) equalized for the completely disappointing Norwegians. Captain Haaland had no impact apart from a shot off the post in the opening stages.

Rangnick praises headers

"We played the way we've played in many good games, but today was special against an extremely strong opponent," said Rangnick. "You have to score three headers against the biggest team in the world first."

Lienhart was also in a good mood after the win. "That's what sets us apart, we hardly give our opponents any breathing space. We've often proven that we have quality on the ball," said the Freiburg player. "As in the game against Kazakhstan, we had a lot of power on the pitch, a lot of energy. We were very present in the duels."

"This is the best national team that has ever existed in Austria," said a jubilant Arnautovic, who scored twice, and explained: "Because we are a complete team both on and off the pitch."

Videos from the department