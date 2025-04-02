Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat (r) is in the mood to party. dpa

Bielefeld sensationally reach the DFB Cup final. Team, coach and fans celebrate extensively. Coach Kniat also gives his players plenty of freedom for the day after the party.

To describe his first thought after the final whistle, Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat only needed one word after the cup sensation against Bayer Leverkusen: "Drinking," said the 39-year-old and laughed. "Today is an exception, where I also drink half a beer."

The coach, who reached the final of the DFB Cup with Arminia for the first time in the club's history by beating double winners Leverkusen 2:1, even wants to break his own rule for this special occasion. "I like to drink alcohol. But I normally never drink with the team or at a Christmas party, because that's still my job," he said. "But today we're going to let five straight. Then work and euphoria are mixed together a bit."

Matchwinner Grosser: "Letting off steam properly"

Maximilian Grosser, who scored the winning goal, announced with a view to the celebration in a Bielefeld club: "We'll turn night into day and really let our hair down."

Kniat left it open as to when the team will meet today. "We don't have a fixed time when we get people out of bed. They can come whenever they want," he said.

Bielefeld coach Michael Kniat gets a beer shower after the match. KEYSTONE

