FC Bayern Munich is one of the biggest football clubs in the world. The current German record champions were founded exactly 125 years ago. It now has over 400,000 members. Of course, in addition to many stars and legends, there have also been some flops in the club's history.

Syl Battistuzzi

Bayern Munich celebrates its 125th anniversary today, Thursday, February 27. In 1900, eleven men founded the club in a café, which today has over 400,000 members - more than any other club in the world. No wonder, after all, the club with the club colors red and white stands for a success story that is second to none.

With 33 championship titles and 20 cup wins, it is the German record champion and cup winner. The club has also won the Champions League and European Cup six times on the international stage.

Around 650 guests were invited to the 125th anniversary, including FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. Of course, current players such as Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala were also in attendance. But not only the present was celebrated, but also many stars from the past.

Icons such as Paul Breitner, Georg "Katsche" Schwarzenbeck, Jean-Marie Pfaff, Klaus Augenthaler, Dieter Hoeness, Stefan Reuter, Christian Nerlinger, Markus Babbel, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić, Michael Ballack, Giovane Élber, Sammy Kuffour, Jens Jeremies, Owen Hargreaves, Thomas Linke, Mark van Bommel and Philipp Lahm embodied the club motto "Mia san mia".

However, one of the most successful football clubs in the world has also had numerous flops in addition to club legends and top transfers. Here is a small but fine selection.

The five biggest flops

Jean-Pierre Papin

Papin moved from Milan to Germany in 1994, but never made the breakthrough at Bayern. The 1991 Ballon d'Or winner was often injured. On the other hand, he rarely scored in his appearances. After two years and just 27 games (3 goals), they parted ways again. Papin moved to Bordeaux and his star was soon to burn out for good. At least Papin's successor then arrived: The Jürgen Klinsmann transfer from Tottenham was to fulfill the expectations that Papin could not.

Breno

In 2008, Bayern seemed to have found a bargain. The 18-year-old central defender - captain of the Brazilian Olympic team - was brought in from FC São Paulo for twelve million euros. The talented player was supposed to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Lucio. But it was a time of suffering in Munich for the Brazilian, who had to undergo three knee operations.

In September 2011, his villa burned down and he suffered mild smoke inhalation. Breno's wife Renata and their three children were not in the villa at the time of the fire. The mentally disturbed Bayern player himself was soon suspected of the crime and was remanded in custody. It is suspected that Breno feared for his career due to repeated knee problems.

In the summer of 2012, he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for aggravated arson and deported to his home country. After serving his sentence, he occasionally played for São Paulo and Vasco da Gama, but his once promising career never came to fruition.

Andi Herzog

At the beginning of January 1995, word leaked out that the weeks-long scramble for Austrian international Andreas Herzog was over. The midfielder then moved from German cup winners Werder Bremen to Munich in the summer.

Herzog has signed a three-year contract. The transfer fee for the creative player is around 5.5 million marks. Although his Bremen coach, Otto Rehagel, also comes to Munich, "Herzi" does not make an impact (2 goals in 28 games). The then 27-year-old returned to Werder in exchange for Mario Basler.

Renato Sanches

Sanches took off at Benfica Lisbon. The son of a Cape Verdean mother and a father from São Tomé and Principe was already regarded as an exceptional talent as a child. Bayern outbid Man Utd in the battle for the 18-year-old super talent and paid around 35 million euros in 2016. However, the 1.76 m tall striker's engine never ran at full speed in Munich. The Portuguese, who had a five-year contract in his pocket, was initially loaned out to Swansea. Even after his return, the midfielder never found his feet and left Munich for Lille in 2018. After further spells at Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma, the 27-year-old returned to Benfica.

Sadio Mané

The striker was named African Footballer of the Year by Liverpool FC in 2022. The German record champions are said to have paid a transfer fee of 32 million euros plus a maximum bonus of nine million euros for the 30-year-old.

The Senegalese record goalscorer won the Champions League with the Reds in 2019 and became English champion with the club a year later. Things are no longer going Mané's way in Munich. Although he plays regularly and scores from time to time, he is not indispensable. Mané also caused a scandal off the pitch when he got violent with team-mate Leroy Sané in the Champions League quarter-final against Man City. This resulted in a suspension and a fine. After this episode, his days were numbered. At least Bayern came out of it financially unscathed. Al-Nassr pays 30 million euros for the problem case.

The five best transfers

Joshua Kimmich

When Kimmich arrived from Stuttgart via RB Leipzig in 2015, the lanky youngster was still largely unknown. But the versatile professional soon became indispensable. First at right-back, later in the center of midfield. He won the premier class with Bayern in 2020, eight championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and the DFB Cup three times (2016, 2019, 2020).

The 30-year-old's contract expires this summer. However, it is uncertain whether the DFB captain will remain on board. The club apparently withdrew its contract offer because Kimmich is said to be playing too much poker.

Robert Lewandowski

The Pole lost the 2013 German Champions League final against Bayern with Dortmund, and the goalscorer joined the opposition the following season. In his eight seasons at Bayern (2014-2022), he scored with beautiful regularity - in 253 games he scored 238 goals. There were trophies galore: from 2015 to 2022, he was allowed to lift the salad bowl every year, plus three cup wins (2016, 2019, 2020). In 2022, the Champions League winner (2020) was looking for a new adventure and moved to Barcelona for €50 million. The 36-year-old striker has lost none of his goalscoring ability with the Catalans.

Franck Ribéry

Bayern are said to have transferred 25 million euros to Marseille in 2007. It was money well spent. The Frenchman shaped an era at Bayern that included winning the Champions League in 2013. The tricky Frenchman with the shirt number 7 worked his magic on the left wing and quickly became a crowd favorite. Ribéry is a nine-time champion (2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), six-time cup winner (2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019) and 2013 winner of the premier class.

Arjen Robben

Robben joined from Real Madrid in 2009, where there was no more room for the Dutchman. The speedy winger formed an attacking duo with Ribéry until 2019 that became known as "Robbéry". His signature move - pulling inside from the right and shooting the ball into the far corner with his left foot - was known to all opponents, but very few were able to stop him.

The result: numerous titles, i.e. eight championships (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and five DFB Cups (2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019) in addition to winning the Champions League in 2013.

Manuel Neuer

Naturally, Manuel Neuer, who grew up in Gelesenkirchen, was a Schalke boy through and through. When the Knappen captain's move to Bayern was announced in 2011, it didn't cause any enthusiasm among the supporters. The fans even held up notes saying "Koan Neuer!".

The goalkeeper was not discouraged and went on to witch his team to many titles: He won the Champions League twice (2013, 2020), eleven championships (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and five DFB Cup triumphs (2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020) with Bayern. There could be more to come. The 38-year-old still has a contract until the summer of 2026.

Other club legends

Thomas Müller

Bayern time: 2008 - ?

Titles: 2x Champions League (2013, 2020), 12x Bundesliga (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), 6x DFB Cup (2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020).

Kingsley Coman

Bayern time: 2015 - ?

Titles: 1x Champions League (2020), 8x Bundesliga (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), 3x DFB Cup ( 2016, 2019, 2020)

David Alaba

Bayern time: 2010-2021

Titles: 2x Champions League (2013, 2020), 10x Bundesliga (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), 6x DFB Cup (2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020)

Philipp Lahm

Bayern time: 2002-2017

Titles: 1x Champions League (2013), 8x Bundesliga (2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and 6x DFB Cup (2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013).

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bayern time: 2002-2015

Titles: 1x Champions League (2013), 8x Bundesliga (2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015) and 7x DFB Cup (2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014).

Oliver Kahn

Bayern time: 1994-2008

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 8x Bundesliga (1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006) and 6x DFB Cup (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008).

Mehmet Scholl

Bayern time: 1992-2007

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 1x UEFA Cup (1996), 8x Bundesliga (1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006), 5x DFB Cup (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006)

Hasan Salihamidžić

Bayern time: 1998-2007

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 6x Bundesliga (1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006), 4x DFB Cup (2000, 2003, 2005, 2006)

Jens Jeremies

Bayern time: 1998-2006

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 6x Bundesliga (1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006), 4x DFB Cup (2000, 2003, 2005, 2006)

Samuel Kuffour

Bayern time: 1994-2005

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 6x Bundesliga (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005), 4x DFB Cup (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005)

Stefan Effenberg

Bayern period: 1990-1992 and 1998-2002

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 3x Bundesliga (1999, 2000, 2001) 1x DFB Cup (2000)

Giovane Elber

Bayern time: 1997-2003

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 4x Bundesliga (1999, 2000, 2001, 2003), 3x DFB Cup (1998, 2000, 2003)

Lothar Matthäus

Bayern period: 1984-1988 and 1992-2000

Titles: 1x Champions League (2001), 1x Uefa Cup (1996), 7x Bundesliga (1985, 1986, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001) and 3x DFB Cup (1986, 1998, 2000).

Klaus Augenthaler

Bayern era: 1976- 1991

Titles: 7x Bundesliga (1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990), 3x DFB Cup (1982, 1984, 1986)

Sepp Maier

Bayern era: 1962-1979

Titles: 3x European Cup (1974, 1975, 1976), 4x Bundesliga (1972, 1973, 1974, 1980), 4x DFB Cup (1966, 1969, 1971, 1982)

Paul Breitner

Bayern period: 1970-1974 and 1978-1983

Titles: 1x European Cup (1974), 5x Bundesliga (1972, 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981), 2x DFB Cup (1971, 1982)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern period: 1974-1984

Titles: 2x European Cup (1975, 1976), 2x Bundesliga (1980, 1981), 2x DFB Cup (1982, 1984)

Uli Hoeness

Bayern period: 1970-1979

Titles: 3x European Cup (1974, 1975, 1976), 3x Bundesliga (1972, 1973, 1974) and 1x DFB Cup (1971)

Gerd Müller

Bayern period: 1964-1979

Titles: 3x European Cup (1974, 1975, 1976), 4x Bundesliga (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974) and 4x DFB Cup (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971)

Hans-Georg «Katsche» Schwarzenbeck

Bayern period: 1966-1981

Titles: 3x European Cup (1974, 1975, 1976), 6x Bundesliga (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1980, 1981), 3x DFB Cup (1967, 1969, 1971)

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern period: 1964-1977

Titles: 3x European Cup (1974, 1975, 1976), 4x Bundesliga (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974) and 4x DFB Cup (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971)