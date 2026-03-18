Bodö/Glimt experienced a bitter farewell to this year's Champions League in Lisbon. The Norwegians are disenchanted, and successful coach Kjetil Knutsen knows the reason why.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bodö/Glimt did not deserve this ending. The players left the Estadio José Alvalade, which was actually intended for one of the greatest European exploits by a Norwegian team, with their heads hanging down. Only the second Champions League quarter-final in the history of the Scandinavian country beckoned after the fantastic 3:0 home win.

The 2,600 fans who made the journey saw a debacle: 0:3 after 90 minutes, 0:5 after extra time. Sporting Lisbon played Bodö/Glimt to the wall. There was no sign of the broad chest with which they had knocked out last year's finalists Inter Milan in the previous round and had also beaten Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in the league phase. Kjetil Knutsen's team had strung together five consecutive victories in the Champions League.

The wrong focus

"It's a tough blow," said Patrick Berg, the Norwegian midfielder, after the match. "We didn't do what we set out to do on the pitch. We were never able to implement our match plan. We only did everything half-heartedly." Coach Knutsen could not say in detail what was at the root of the brutal downfall of this season's surprise team, but he was self-critical: "We were far from being ourselves."

It was not the tactics or play that Knutsen focused on immediately after the defeat, but the mentality: "We didn't play the match, we were focused on the potential exploit. That's why the hurdle was too high. Sporting went onto the pitch and only cared about the game, while we thought about the consequences from the first touch of the ball. That made us passive."

The David among the Goliaths

The visibly shocked Norwegian fans in the stadium struggled to pull themselves together to give their players the applause they deserved. Bodö/Glimt achieved what is becoming increasingly difficult in the Champions League. It mixed it with the really rich. With a squad value of just over 80 million euros, the dethroned 2024 Norwegian champions were number 31 among the 36 participants in the league phase.

In the round of 16, the favorite of many football fans was clearly the little one among the giants. Most of the other top 16 teams in Europe are worth billions, or at least hundreds of millions. What it takes to keep up with significantly less money can also be interesting for Swiss clubs, the best of which operate with similar amounts.

Promotion and cohesion

"We want to run more than our opponents in every match," Knutsen made his motto for the European Cup. The club, which was crowned champions for the first time in 2020 and made its debut in the Champions League this year, has also established a clear identity. The promotion of young players and great cohesion within the team are crucial. The focus is on the group, no one should be left out.

Perhaps this strong identity is one reason why the Bodö players find it difficult to gain a foothold in lower latitudes. Top performers Jens Petter Hauge and Patrick Berg tried without much success before returning to their parent club and regaining their former strength under Kjetil Knutsen. Both earned top marks in the Champions League and were the best advertisement for the Bodö/Glimt system.