The Swiss national team scores the decisive goals in the final quarter of an hour. KEYSTONE

The media react to the group match between the Swiss national team and Iceland. Naturally, the opinions in the far north of Europe differ from those in Switzerland.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland wins 2:0 against Iceland in the second European Championship group game.

"The dream is over", headlines the Icelandic news portal "RUV" after the defeat against the Nati.

Meanwhile, the "NZZ" writes: "The Swiss footballers put themselves in position with their success against Iceland." Show more

🇨🇭 Switzerland

Blick: "Nati can't be stopped even by a rough fight - Reuteler and Pilgrim send Iceland to the boards."

Watson: "For a long time, the Swiss national team struggled offensively against a hard-fighting Iceland - but then Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim provided the long-awaited redemption."

NZZ: "The Swiss footballers put themselves in position with their success against Iceland."

Tagesanzeiger: "Suffered, fought, won - the Swiss beat Iceland with late goals."

🇮🇸 Iceland

RUV: "The dream is over" - "A gloomy evening in the rain in Bern: Iceland is out of the European Championship after a 2-0 defeat against the home team in Switzerland."

Visir: "The towel is not enough for these tears" - "Something really drove the 28,000 Swiss fans to white heat this evening - despite their team's 2-0 win over Iceland. It was Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir and her notorious long throw-ins - Iceland's only real weapon this evening."

"Again and again she grabbed a towel, carefully dried the rain-soaked ball and took her time before hurling it with force into the penalty area. This was the only way to create any danger at all - Iceland hardly created any chances any other way. She did so to boos and whistles, but unfortunately the boos turned into cries of victory in the last quarter of the game when Switzerland scored both goals."

Iceland player Sveindis Jonsdottir drying the ball with a towel before her loooong throw-ins. Screenshot/SRF

International

🇩🇪 Bild: "Lehmann only on the bench again - Switzerland cheers late against Iceland."

🇩🇪 FAZ: "Norway shines, Iceland fails - Switzerland hopes thanks to Reuteler" - "Géraldine Reuteler from Eintracht Frankfurt has caused a collective cry of joy from European Championship hosts Switzerland. The 26-year-old midfielder scored the opening goal in the 76th minute in the 2:0 (0:0) against Iceland in Bern."

🇩🇪 One Football: "Iceland already out! Switzerland secure their first win of the European Championship at home" - "The Wankdorf proved to be a strong support for the Swiss: The home team increasingly dominated after the break, while Iceland - despite an early chance through Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir (crossbar in the 1st minute) - hardly posed any danger."

🇦🇹 Krone: "2:0 over Iceland! First win for hosts Switzerland."

🇪🇸 AS: "Switzerland dream of the quarter-finals, Iceland say goodbye."

🇬🇧 The Guardian: "Swiss Euro dream lives on - Reuteler and Pilgrim shoot Iceland out."

