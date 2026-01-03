What next for FC Zurich? In the football talk Heimspiel, the president couple Ancillo and Heliane Canepa talk about the search for a new sports director and an investor.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the dismissal of Milos Malenovic, FC Zurich needs a new head of sport.

Until Malenovic's successor is found, Ancillo Canepa steps into the breach and confirms in the home match: "I am in the lead function for the winter transfers."

Initial support has already been brought on board. FCZ will work with player agent Dino Lamberti in the winter transfer window

In the blue Sport Studio, the two presidents also talk about the search for an investor for the club and the financial challenges of recent years. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

After a good two years, Milos Malenovic's time as Head of Sport at FC Zurich has come to an end. "We have clearly seen that the image of FC Zurich has been damaged. It is important for us that we are also perceived as a serious club in the public eye," said President Ancillo Canepa, explaining the move in the football talk show Heimspiel.

But what happens now? Are there already candidates for Malenovic's successor? "We are now considering how the structure is defined. Regardless of what we call it and how we want to set it up - experience is what counts, especially in such high-profile positions. We are not a training club for certain positions. You need experienced people in certain positions. I can't yet say exactly how we will do it," says Canepa.

Swiss takeover as desired scenario

Until then, the 72-year-old will step into the breach - and is also responsible for the winter transfers. "I am in the lead function. But we certainly have support. We won't be naive and simply wait. We're being proactive," Canepa announces and reveals: "It's possible that one or two players will leave. Talks have already taken place. But we are not under pressure and will not allow ourselves to be put under pressure. New players are also not an issue at the moment. The squad is very well put together."

However, the search for a new sporting director will keep the Canepas busy over the next few months. Initial help has already been brought on board: FCZ will work with player agent Dino Lamberti in the winter transfer window, who will join the club on a mandate basis.

It should also soon become clear how and by whom the club will be taken over as soon as the two presidents step down. "It's not about us withdrawing in the next few months. It's just about having clarity in the next few months about how we're going to build it up. It could take another three, four or five years," Ancillo Canepa clarifies.

The desired scenario is clear. "A local, regional, Swiss solution. That's what we're aiming for. If it's not possible, we have a lot of inquiries from abroad. FC Zurich is still a very attractive address, even if it is struggling in sporting terms at the moment," says Ancillo Canepa.

"We've had to burn quite a bit in recent years"

An attractive address, but one that has made the Canepas bleed in the recent past. "If you don't have some rich company behind you in Switzerland, you need the European Cup. If you don't have a European Cup and don't make any transfers, then you fall into a structural deficit. We've been on fire for the last two or three years," Ancillo admits.

At the same time, the current president offers hope to potential successors: "With the Conference League you can make a profit, with the Europa League you make two or three million - then the structural deficit is compensated for."

