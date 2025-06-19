The capital of the Club World Cup is in Brazil - Gallery Club football can inspire again in Rio de Janeiro Image: Keystone Botafogo started the Club World Cup with a 2:1 win over Seattle thanks to a goal from Igor Jesus (pictured), Flamengo won 2:0 against Espérance Tunis and Fluminense drew 0:0 against Dortmund Image: Keystone Botafogo owner John Textor (standing with glasses) also owns shares in Crystal Palace and Lyon Image: Keystone Flamengo have won the Copa Libertadores twice in the last six years Image: Keystone Fluminense fans at the game against Dortmund Image: Keystone The capital of the Club World Cup is in Brazil - Gallery Club football can inspire again in Rio de Janeiro Image: Keystone Botafogo started the Club World Cup with a 2:1 win over Seattle thanks to a goal from Igor Jesus (pictured), Flamengo won 2:0 against Espérance Tunis and Fluminense drew 0:0 against Dortmund Image: Keystone Botafogo owner John Textor (standing with glasses) also owns shares in Crystal Palace and Lyon Image: Keystone Flamengo have won the Copa Libertadores twice in the last six years Image: Keystone Fluminense fans at the game against Dortmund Image: Keystone

The Club World Cup is set to thrill the USA for a month. However, the greatest interest will be generated in Rio de Janeiro. With Botafogo, Flamengo and Fluminense, three clubs from Rio are among the favorites.

An amendment to the law (SAF) by President Jair Bolsonaro changed Brazil's club football three years ago. Up to and including 2021, Brazilian clubs were non-profit organizations - exempt from taxes but without the possibility of working with investors.

The new conditions allowed the clubs to recover. Botafogo, the reigning winner of the Copa Libertadores, was sold to the American businessman John Textor. Flamengo was 111 million Swiss francs in debt - and is now an economic powerhouse in Brazil. Fluminense "survived" the loss of major sponsor Unimed after a 15-year partnership. In 2021, football in Rio de Janeiro was still considered bankrupt; four years later, the Brazilian metropolis is the football capital of the world with its three teams at the Club World Cup.

New attitude

Let's start the tour with Flamengo, the club with the largest fan base in the country - but also the club with 111 million in debt, 60 million of which is tax debt. Twelve years ago, Flamengo began to exploit its huge revenue potential. Club president Eduardo Bandeira de Mello restructured the Red and Blacks. This restructuring was a complete success. Thanks to memberships for fans, income in this area almost quadrupled.

The debts were already paid off in 2017. Flamengo was then able to sell Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid for 45 million euros. Since then, Flamengo has been a top team again. The turnover amounts to 150 million francs. In the last four years, Flamengo has won the Copa Libertadores twice and four other titles in Brazil. Flamengo did not lose a game in 2023.

Vinicius Junior brought Flamengo a lot of money. KEYSTONE

The new president, Luiz Eduardo "BAP" Baptista, wants to maintain the high standards: "My greatest pride is that Flamengo is a role model for others in every respect. I hope that the current successes and all these wonderful moments never end."

Overcoming the collapse

Fluminense came to an end in 2014 when, after 15 years, one of the country's most successful partnerships with health insurer Unimed came to an end. During the 15 years with the Unimed money, Fluminense hired the best Brazilians, rose from the 3rd division to the top and won three national titles. When Unimed went bankrupt eleven years ago, the football club was also threatened with extinction. However, a potent president, Mario Bittencourt, got the finances back on track. In 2023, Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores for the first time against Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires at the Maracana. According to its balance sheet, Fluminense currently earns more than 100 million francs per year - almost double the amount in 2019. Fluminense has always made a profit in the last three years.

Rapid rise

Botafogo's recovery was even faster than that of Flamengo or Fluminense. Four years ago, Botafogo was not even in the first division in Brazil and was heavily overindebted. The new law (SAF) made it possible for US investor John Textor to come on board. Thanks to massive investment, the team managed to get back on track in 2022. Another two years later, Botafogo won the championship and the Copa Libertadores. By winning the Copa, Botafogo punched its ticket to the Club World Cup.