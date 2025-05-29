The catastrophe before the Champions Cup final at Heysel Stadium - Gallery The affected fan block is deserted after the accident, but the match is still due to start a few minutes later Image: Keystone Paramedics search the stands for injured spectators Image: Keystone 39 dead and over 450 injured were the sad result of this catastrophe Image: Keystone Many English fans had arrived at the stadium heavily intoxicated Image: Keystone The police were too few in number and unprepared for the situation Image: Keystone The majority of the fatalities were Juventus supporters Image: Keystone The match is kicked off anyway. Michel Platini scores a foul penalty after just under an hour to give Juventus a 1-0 win Image: Keystone The memorial plaque at the Stade Roi Baudouin, the former Heysel stadium Image: Keystone The catastrophe before the Champions Cup final at Heysel Stadium - Gallery The affected fan block is deserted after the accident, but the match is still due to start a few minutes later Image: Keystone Paramedics search the stands for injured spectators Image: Keystone 39 dead and over 450 injured were the sad result of this catastrophe Image: Keystone Many English fans had arrived at the stadium heavily intoxicated Image: Keystone The police were too few in number and unprepared for the situation Image: Keystone The majority of the fatalities were Juventus supporters Image: Keystone The match is kicked off anyway. Michel Platini scores a foul penalty after just under an hour to give Juventus a 1-0 win Image: Keystone The memorial plaque at the Stade Roi Baudouin, the former Heysel stadium Image: Keystone

One of the greatest tragedies in European football took place 40 years ago today. Before the Champions Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels, 39 people die.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A gray stone slab against a red brick wall, the white paint of the 39 names engraved on it partially peeling off. Around the corner, on the way inside the stadium, another stone slab with the inscription "In Memoriam 29.05.85". Wreaths of flowers will be laid here on Ascension Thursday for the 39 victims of one of the worst stadium disasters that Europe has ever experienced and which still has repercussions today.

40 years ago, the final match of the national champions between Liverpool FC and Juventus Turin took place at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels. Even before Jura referee André Daina blew the whistle, men from the Liverpool fans' block stormed the neighboring block, which was mainly made up of Juventus fans. As the crowd retreated, numerous people were crushed against a stadium wall

The wall finally gave way under the pressure and buried spectators beneath it. In the ensuing stampede, more people were trampled to death and hundreds were injured. Most of the victims were Juventus fans.

Massive grievances

Liverpool supporters were held responsible for the disaster at the Heysel Stadium. However, grievances quickly became apparent. The stadium, which opened in 1930, was dilapidated and did not meet the requirements for such a match. In addition, the safety precautions were inadequate. The two fan camps were only separated by a kind of wire mesh fence and the security forces were completely overwhelmed.

Like the fire at the stadium in Bradford just two weeks earlier and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives, the disaster at Heysel Stadium contributed to a rethink in the staging of football matches. Safety regulations in stadiums were tightened, in some cases massively, and standing areas were banned at UEFA and FIFA matches.

Change with effect

Regulations were also developed for partitions between fan blocks. Today, new ticket systems offer more control over the access and distribution of fans in stadiums.

Other changes affected the fans themselves. The English hooligan scene was notorious throughout Europe at the time, with violence in and around football stadiums at an all-time high, including in other European countries. In response to the Heysel disaster, tougher action was taken against violent fans.

The security measures include stadium bans. At the same time, fan projects were set up to promote a positive fan culture and counteract violent phenomena.

With the help of these measures, some of which were criticized by fans, stadiums developed over time into largely safe places for the whole family. For some years now, however, there has been renewed discussion about increasing violence in football.

Memories and changes

In Liverpool, a new memorial plaque will be unveiled at Anfield Stadium to mark the 40th anniversary of the Heysel disaster, and a new memorial is also to be opened at the stadium in Turin.

The Heysel stadium was rebuilt after the tragedy and renamed Stade Roi Baudouin. In 1996, the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup was held there. The stadium was also the venue for the 2000 European Football Championships.