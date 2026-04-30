blue Sport will continue to show all Champions League matches live in the coming years. Image: blue

Swisscom blue TV will continue to be the platform for top European football in the coming years: blue Sport, the "Home of Football", has once again secured the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League and will continue to show all matches live and exclusively.

Luca Betschart

With the new rights cycle from 2027/2028 to 2030/2031, blue Sport is continuing its long-standing partnership with UC3: all UEFA Champions League matches will continue to be shown live. Swiss football fans can therefore continue to look forward to high-quality, emotional live moments and in-depth reporting on blue Sport.

Dirk Wierzbitzki, Head of Private Customers and member of the Executive Committee of Swisscom Switzerland, emphasizes the importance of the renewed acquisition of rights: "We are delighted for our customers that they will continue to be able to watch Europe's biggest club competition on blue Sport. We see the renewed awarding of the rights to us as confirmation that blue has impressed with the best staging of the sport. This is and remains a matter close to our hearts."

The "Home of Football" in Switzerland

Cyril Wick, CEO of blue Entertainment, adds: "Our customers can also be pleased that they will continue to find top football in the best picture quality from one provider. blue Sport remains the home of football in Switzerland."

Since 2018, blue Sport has been bringing the fascination of the premier league directly to fans in Switzerland: live, emotional and comprehensive coverage across all platforms. Even beyond 2027, viewers can look forward to top-class football and an interactive sports experience, at home or on the move - wherever they want to experience football. Because: blue Sport is available to everyone in Switzerland via the blue TV app - regardless of provider.

The broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League will be held by other providers in future. More information on the blue Sport portfolio at www.blueplus.ch/sport.

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