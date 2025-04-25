Almost a year and a half after the entry of the new investor group from the USA, GC appears to be no further forward. Former manager Erich Vogel finds clear words in the football talk show Heimspiel.

This raises questions. "They think they can build things up very slowly at GC," says former manager Erich Vogel, using clear words: "They have no idea about GC, but they really have no idea."

Vogel can imagine that the American investors will soon pull out again: "The Americans are already so quick to throw in the towel." Show more

A new era will begin at Grasshopper Club Zurich in January 2024. After four years, the Chinese investors will step down and the Swiss record champions will pass into American hands with immediate effect. Los Angeles FC will take over 96.5% of GC Fussball AG, while 3.5% will remain with the GC Foundation.

The aim of the new investors: to clear up the "financial chaos" and integrate GC into an international network from America to Africa, in which "winning teams are built up". Almost a year and a half later, however, there is little sign of this.

In sporting terms, GC is once again battling against relegation this season, while financially, a loss of over 13 million francs is on the books for the 2023/24 season. This raises questions - not least for Erich Vogel.

More obdurate than the Chinese

"I hoped that the Americans would know that they have to put money in at the beginning - like they did in America. I once sat down with them and said: if you don't put 50 million down to strengthen the team, then you don't stand a chance," the former GC sporting director tells football talk show Heimspiel.

The advice was obviously not listened to. "They think they can build it up very slowly at GC. They have no idea about GC, but really no idea," says Vogel. And he continues: "The Chinese were unteachable. But the Americans are even more unteachable. You wouldn't have thought that possible."

Austerity measures and imminent exit?

Vogel cannot understand why the GC owners are not pursuing the same strategy as in the USA, where they have done a "great job". "The money doesn't play a role for them. But why don't they bring it? It's incomprehensible that they don't do here what they do in America," says Vogel and even speaks of an austerity course: "I know the salaries of the people in the GC management to some extent, they are the lowest salaries in Switzerland."

Vogel criticizes the fact that it does GC no good if investors correct the structural deficits year after year and does not currently see a long, shared future: "The Americans are already so quick to throw in the towel. It's a business for them."

In Vogel's view, an exit from LAFC would therefore possibly be an opportunity. "I could imagine that there could then be people again who could exploit GC's potential," says Vogel, but clarifies: "They have to be Swiss."

