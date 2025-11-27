A YB supporter is taken away by the British police. KEYSTONE

At the Europa League away match in Birmingham, YB supporters clash with the police in the stadium. The trigger is Donyell Malen's goal celebration. YB captain Loris Benito tells blue Sport that there was a misunderstanding with the police.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The situation in the YB away block at the Europa League game against Aston Villa escalates completely on Thursday evening.

Aston Villa attacker Donyell Malen celebrates both of his goals in the first half in front of the YB block, leading to tumultuous scenes.

YB captain Loris Benito tried to speak to the YB fans shortly before the escalation, but there was probably a misunderstanding with the police.

Benito told blue Sport about the scenes: "The police thought that the fans who wanted to talk to me would come onto the pitch. That was unfortunate." Show more

Malen celebrates the opening goal in front of the visitors' block

Donyell Malen climbs highest in the 27th minute at Villa Park and heads Aston Villa into the lead. He runs to the corner flag and celebrates his goal - but the YB away block is right there and numerous cups are promptly thrown. The 26-year-old's celebration is not appreciated by the Bernese. He is hit on the head by an object and suffers a laceration. After a brief interruption, play resumes.

Malen scores a brace - and cheers again in front of the visitors' block

In the 42nd minute, the Dutchman weaves his way through the YB defense and scores to make it 2:0 for the home team. Once again he stands in front of the visitors' block. And again, cups and insults fly in his direction. Then the situation escalates completely.

Benito tries to mediate - fists fly

When YB captain Loris Benito stands in front of the away block to calm the fans, fisticuffs suddenly break out between YB supporters and the British police. Some of them are pulled out of the block and led away from the stadium. The game is interrupted for several minutes, but can eventually be continued. Shortly afterwards there is a break.

Benito: "There was a big misunderstanding"

As Benito explains in an interview with blue Sport, there was probably a misunderstanding with the police before the tumultuous scenes. "The referee asked me to speak to the fans, which I did. Then there was probably a big misunderstanding with the police, who had their backs to the pitch. They thought that the fans who wanted to talk to me were coming onto the pitch. Then it escalated. That was unfortunate."