Six years after being relegated to the Challenge League, FC Thun are crowned Swiss football champions! blue Sport takes a look back at the Bernese Oberland club's journey.

Luca Betschart

May 2020: The relegation

August 10, 2020 is a dark day for FC Thun. A 4:3 home win in the barrage second leg against FC Vaduz was not enough for the Bernese Oberlanders to stay in the league. Thun is relegated from the Super League after 10 years and has to go down to the Challenge League.

The next day, then president Markus Lüthi calls sports director Andres Gerber. He tells him that he can no longer do it. The eternal struggle for financial survival had taken its toll on Lüthi, and he no longer had the strength for a new start in the Challenge League. When Gerber heard this, he was in tears, as he told the "Anderi Liga" podcast: "I thought: everything is ruined now, FC Thun no longer exists."

Lüthi is not the only one to say goodbye. Numerous key players are looking for new challenges, and after just one point from three rounds in the Challenge League, coach Marc Schneider is also stepping down.

Gerber is almost the only one to stay behind and, as the new president, is fighting for the club's survival. He desperately tries to find investors and attract fans to the stadium despite the club's second-tier status. Gerber describes this time today as a "hardcore internship". The fact that he finally found people who believed in the project is his greatest achievement.

Barrage frustration and Bernegger separation

As Schneider's successor, Carlos Bernegger takes over as coach and leads Thun to second place behind GC in the relegation season - and thus into the barrage. However, Thun did not manage to get promoted straight away. In the barrage, Bernegger's team lost 4-1 to FC Sion in the first leg, leaving them with too big a mortgage - even though the lower-ranked team won the second leg 3-2 away from home. "It's a big disappointment," admits Bernegger.

But the even bigger disappointment was the team's performance the following season. With just 17 wins from 36 games, Thun finished fifth in the table, whereupon Bernegger left the club due to "different ideas regarding the implementation of the playing philosophy". His successor: Mauro Lustrinelli.

Start of the Lustrinelli era

With "Lustrigol" on board, however, the FCT did not fare better straight away. In the first season under the Ticino native, his team only managed 12 wins from 36 games and finished in a disappointing 6th place. Nevertheless, the team stuck with Lustrinelli - and was rewarded.

Thun returned to the promotion battle in the 2023/24 season. With just six defeats and 76 points from 36 games, Lustrinelli's team had a very strong season. However, because FC Sion picked up three more points, Thun missed out on direct promotion and had to enter the barrage again.

This time, the FCT will face Grasshoppers in the two relegation matches and will hold their own against the top-flight side in both games. In the first leg, Thun was even on course to win for a long time before GC's Morandi equalized with a penalty in the 97th minute. In the second leg, everything pointed to extra time - until the Hoppers struck again in stoppage time. Asumah Abubakar redeemed GC with his 2:1 winning goal - and dashed Thun's promotion hopes. For the time being.

May 2025: Promotion is perfect

One year later, it's done! Five years after being relegated, FC Thun made a perfect return to the top flight on the fourth-last matchday - with a 2-1 home win against rivals Aarau. The jubilation after the final whistle in the Stockhorn Arena knows no bounds and President Andres Gerber is close to tears in an interview with blue Sport: "It's a huge satisfaction. We were on the brink of death, both economically and in sporting terms. But we fought and survived. It's like a dream."

A promoted team on course for the championship

As a newly promoted team, Thun has stunned the Super League this season. On matchday 23, the league leaders travel to Geneva with an 8-point lead over their rivals and beat Servette 3:1. No wonder Andres Gerber has to answer more and more questions about a possible championship title. And he admits in an interview with Manuel Rothmund: "We didn't even think about championship bonuses."

The first championship title

On May 3, 2026, the Thun fairytale is complete. Many of the championship heroes have joined the club to give it another go. One example of this is Elmin Rastoder, who was unable to assert himself at GC and moved to FC Thun on a free transfer, where he became the top scorer. On the "Transfermarkt" portal, Thun's estimated squad value has increased from 9.1 million euros at the start of the season to 22.4 million euros at present.

While the competition must be wondering how it was possible for a newly promoted team with a supposedly simple system of play to outplay the entire league, Thun can now enjoy it. They have shown that success does not have to be bought, but can be achieved with mentality and team spirit.

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