Thomas Müller will only wear the Bayern shirt this season Keystone

Thomas Müller and FC Bayern Munich will end their great success story in the summer. The 35-year-old attacking player's contract, which is due to expire, will not be extended.

Thomas Müller made the announcement on social media, writing: "Even after all these years, regardless of my playing minutes, I still have a lot of fun being on the pitch with the boys and fighting for titles together for our colors. I could have easily imagined myself in this role next year as well. However, the club made a conscious decision not to negotiate a new contract with me for next season." This put an end to the speculation surrounding him.

Müller moved from TSV Pähl to Bayern's youth department in 2000 at the age of 10. He made his debut in the Bundesliga on August 15, 2008. He won the Champions League twice with Munich (2013 and 2020), won the league title twelve times and won the cup six times. Under coach Vincent Kompany, however, he only played a minor role, starting just twelve times in 43 matches across all competitions this season.

Müller is the club's record player with 743 competitive matches for Bayern to date, in which he has scored 247 goals. The 2014 world champion is also the first player to have celebrated 350 Bundesliga victories. Munich hope to be able to build on the 131-time German international beyond the end of his career. First, however, it will be exciting to see where Müller sees his future path. A new club in the Bundesliga can be ruled out. Will he be tempted abroad? There has been speculation from time to time about a move to the USA.