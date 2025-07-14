Chelsea players celebrate: they brought the Club World Cup to a surprising conclusion Keystone

The first Club World Cup in the big format ends with Chelsea's triumph over Paris Saint-Germain. Opinions on the tournament are divided, with the majority of criticism coming from Europe.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Chelsea FC are the first winners of the new format of the Club World Cup.

There was some spectacle on the pitch, but there was also plenty to talk about off the pitch, such as the team selection process and the prize money system.

The timing of the tournament also raises questions. Certain players have hardly had time to recover since the start of last season. Chlesea player Cole Palmer said after the triumph: "It's nice to win, but it's even nicer that we can now recover." Show more

Was it the "most successful club competition in the world that changed the map of football", as FIFA President Gianni Infantino sees it? Or is the Club World Cup in the new XXL format over a period of four weeks "the worst idea ever implemented in football", as German coaching legend Jürgen Klopp sees it?

The 63 matches in the country hosting the 2026 World Cup included interesting comparisons between the best teams on the continents. Teams from small football nations such as South Africa with the Mamelodi Sundowns gained sympathy points and valuable experience. South American participants, especially the traditional clubs from Brazil, brought a great atmosphere to the stadiums and upset European heavyweights, at least in the group stage.

Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia made it through to the quarter-finals. Young players were able to use the tournament as a stage, and fans in Europe saw for the first time why Real Madrid paid €39 million to River Plate for 17-year-old Argentinian Franco Mastantuono.

Stress, heat and tickets at rock-bottom prices

An average of 40,000 spectators attended the matches, not least due to a dynamic pricing system with tickets at rock-bottom prices when demand was low. The tournament generated a considerable two billion dollars in revenue. But all this came at a price. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is not alone in fearing that his players will be more prone to injury in the coming season. After a long season, they were put to the test once again instead of recovering during the vacations. "The win is nice, but the fact that we can now recover is even nicer," said Chelsea's final match-winner Cole Palmer.

The high temperatures caused complications. Despite temperatures well over 30 degrees, many matches were scheduled at lunchtime or in the early afternoon to cater to the important European TV market. "It's a great time for the European fans, but the teams are suffering," said Luis Enrique, coach of losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain. "It's too much heat. You have to play in different conditions to see a better show."

Nine of the 16 venues for the 2026 World Cup have conditions at this time of year that are considered an "extreme risk" of heat-related illness. It is undisputed that the heat has a negative impact on the quality of play. One starting point for next year's World Cup is to lower the threshold for "cooling breaks", i.e. breaks for players and referees to cool down briefly and drink water. The players' union FIFPRO is also looking into extending the half-time break from 15 to 20 minutes.

The sometimes arbitrary selection process for participants and a questionable prize money system, which will further widen the gap between rich and poor and make the competition even more unequal and predictable - especially in the leagues of participants from smaller countries - also have a negative impact. And that the billions for this tournament also come from questionable sources such as the Saudi Arabian state fund PIF. With a mega investment in the streaming service DAZN (one billion for ten percent of the company shares), the country, where democracy and human rights are not in good shape, guaranteed the free broadcasting of matches on DAZN.

In Europe at least, the Club World Cup was clearly outperformed by the European Women's Championship in terms of viewing figures. And despite all the sympathy for the cheeky underdogs, in the end, as expected, two European clubs decided the triumph between themselves. The final between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea could also have been a Champions League final.

Chelsea demystify PSG

Because Chelsea demystified the French Champions League winners, who had been so irresistible in recent months, and deprived them of their fifth title of the season with an undisputed 3-0 victory, there was a surprise at the end. Chelsea have also been busy in the transfer market, as illustrated by the more than 1.5 billion euros invested in new players since the club was taken over by American Todd Boehly.

Regardless of the concerns, the Club World Cup will continue in this format and every four years, especially as there is no shortage of interested parties to stage the next tournament. And the premiere in the USA also provided a great side effect: the body cams worn by the referees during the matches provided spectacular images from close up and unconventional angles. They are likely to be used again at future tournaments and competitions.

