Giotto Morandi was Grasshoppers' most important attacking player in the first half of the season. However, a special clause in the Ticino player's contract could now lead to a problem - and his imminent departure?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giotto Morandi's contract with GC expires in the summer. However, the attacker has a special clause in his contract.

If the best GC scorer completes five more league games, his contract is automatically extended by one year. This would suit the club in particular.

Is there now the threat of a big spat between player and club? Or will he leave in the winter? A solution is now being sought. Show more

Giotto Morandi scored four goals and provided three assists in the first half of the season. The 25-year-old was one of the few bright spots in the Grasshoppers' difficult first half of the season. The record champions will also be reliant on Morandi's goals in the second half of the season if they are to avoid relegation to the Challenge League.

But will the attacker still be under contract with the Hoppers on January 18, when GC start the second half of the season in Sion? As reported by "Blick", Morandi has an explosive clause in his contract, which is due to expire in the summer: if he plays 22 league games, his contract is automatically extended by one year. blue Sport can confirm this.

It was recently reported that championship candidates Basel and Servette had Morandi on their radar. Geneva, in particular, are said to be making intensive efforts to acquire the Ticino native. After five years at GC, he could be ready for the next step. But only five more appearances in the league separate Morandi from a contract extension.

Who has the upper hand?

GC is likely to be interested in one of its most valuable players continuing to make regular appearances and thus remaining at the club until at least the end of the season. On the one hand, because of his sporting importance. On the other hand, because his value would continue to increase and they would not lose Morandi on a free transfer.

But what if Morandi were to resist and force a transfer? As he could leave on a free transfer in the summer, the special contractual clause is a source of controversy. So it would probably be best for all parties if they parted ways this winter after all.

According to information from blue Sport, Morandi is actually planning a move in the summer. It is possible that the player's side could agree a low exit clause with GC, which would allow Morandi to move after the season - even if he has more than 21 league appearances.

Talks are currently underway between GC and Morandi's advisors and a solution is being sought. There are still a few weeks to make a final decision. The transfer window in the Super League does not open until January 15 and runs until February 17.

