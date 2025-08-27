Copenhagen co-owner Lars Seier Christensen once founded Saxo Bank with 30,000 pounds and later sold the shares for 280 million. He lives in the 750-year-old Schwarzenbach Castle near Wil SG. blue Sport paid him a visit.

Von Andreas Böni (Text), Ronja Zeller und Luca Schaeffner (Video)

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Lars Seier Christensen is a 62-year-old self-made multimillionaire, co-owner of FC Copenhagen and Swiss by choice. The Dane lives in Schwarzenbach Castle near Wil SG.

blue Sport visited Seier Christensen exclusively in his castle: The wine cellar contains around 10,000 bottles of wine, a golden motorcycle adorns the living room, a golf course surrounds the building and the fleet of cars includes a Maserati, a Bentley and a Maybach.

Seier Christensen also owns top international restaurants. He says about luxury: "I'm not a big fan of luxury, but I just like the good life. And I'm particularly interested in food, wine, art and things like that."

His FC Copenhagen is playing against FC Basel for a place in the Champions League. The first leg ended 1:1. You can watch the second leg live on blue Sport on Wednesday evening, kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Show more

It's a cloudy day in the spring of 2024 and Lars Seier Christensen is in a good mood. Wearing a white FC Copenhagen sweater, he stands in front of Schwarzenbach Castle near Wil SG, which has been in existence since 1273.

The walls of the castle are impressive: 5000 to 10,000 bottles are stored in the wine cellar, a golden motorcycle adorns the parlor, a golf course surrounds the grounds, and everything from Maserati and Maybach to Ferrari and Bentley can be seen in his fleet of cars. Christensen, father of five daughters, grew up in the Danish middle class and earned everything himself.

"I really enjoy it here, the people are very nice"

"About 14 years ago, I thought it was time to move and we decided on Switzerland. I really enjoy it here. The people here, the village, everyone is very friendly and nice to us." Did it have to be a castle? "No, not really, I just wanted a house with some land around it ..." There is a golf course around the castle, built during the pandemic "so I didn't get bored staying at home".

The Dane Lars Seier Christensen lives in Schwarzenbach Castle near Wil SG.

Seier Christensen, who grew up in the middle class as the son of a teacher, became rich as a broker in London. He started at the age of 23, had the right touch and worked his way up. He then founded Saxo Bank, invested 30,000 pounds and sold his shares for 280 million pounds in 2018.

"Yes, it was a good investment," he says when asked about it, "but it also involved 26 years of hard work, so it wasn't that easy." Today, he invests in 40 or 50 companies, including start-ups. And he is delighted with the success of his FC Copenhagen, in which he holds a 22.5 percent stake. His team has won the league three times and the cup twice in the last four years.

In 2024, Copenhagen made it to the last 16 of the Champions League. The Danes want to reach the top flight again this year, but will have to get FC Basel out of the way first. After the 1:1 draw in the first leg at the Joggeli, Copenhagen go into the second leg (Wednesday, 21:00 live on blue Sport) with a slight (home) advantage.

"I actually never wanted to buy a football club"

"Actually, I always said that even if I made some money, I would never buy a football club because it would mean nothing but trouble. But then I got the chance to get involved in my favorite club, so I made an exception," explains Seier Christensen.

He has now been involved for around six years as one of three main shareholders. The club also owns several aquaparks and the national stadium. Operationally, he does not interfere. "We have a sensible management team, they don't come and say let's buy Messi or Ronaldo."

FC Copenhagen is the measure of all things in Danish football. imago

Basically, the goal is to become Danish champions every year, he says. "That's the starting point. We would like to get into the Champions League every other year. And the expectation for every season is to reach at least the group stage of the Europa League."

He sometimes goes to the Wil games

Seier Christensen also has a connection to Swiss football. "Sometimes I go to FC Wil, I like the lads there. And yes, a player from Copenhagen came to Wil on loan once, but it didn't work out so well."

In Schwarzenbach, Seier Christensen also made sure that it was a stage venue for the Tour de Suisse. "I organized this with the organizers and got involved financially to bring joy to the people in the village." Seier Christensen was also on the road for years alongside team boss Bjarne Riis with the Saxo Bank Velo team - with its star Fabian Cancellara.

In Swiss football, however, he does not want to get involved financially: "No, I have no ambitions to own any more football clubs, either in Switzerland or elsewhere."

Seier Christensen also owns top restaurants

What does he like about luxury? "I'm not a big fan of luxury, but I just like the good life. And I'm particularly interested in food, wine, art and things like that." Seier Christensen also owns top international restaurants. Because he likes to eat - and because he also admires the work. "I have great respect for chefs. They are a bit like great athletes. They work very hard and with discipline to get to the top of their industry."

What does he like about restaurants? "There are so many things in life that you invest some money in, that you invest some work in, and only three, four or 26 years later do you know whether it was a success or not. But in a restaurant, four hours later you either have satisfied guests or dissatisfied guests, and that's somehow more immediate than with many other things you do. I like that aspect. It's very gratifying when you can give people a nice experience in the short term rather than waiting years for a business to succeed, isn't it?" He likes to eat simple things like chili con carne. "It's my favorite dish, so I eat and cook it quite often."

Cooking is more predictable than football, he says. "You buy good ingredients, have a good recipe, stick to it and it usually comes out pretty good. In football, there's a bit more luck and bad luck. I always say 70 to 80 percent of football is really the budget. 20 percent is strategy and getting the players right. And five to ten percent is luck. Does the ball bounce back off the post or does it go in? That's nice, that's charming, because if you knew you were going to win every game just because you had a bigger budget, that would be pretty boring, wouldn't it?"

The video highlights from the first leg