Globetrotter The crazy career of FCB filigree technician Otele

In January, Philip Otele moved from Al-Wahda to Basel. The 26-year-old Nigerian has hit the ground running and is an important piece of the puzzle on the way to the title. He talks to blue Sport about his unique career path.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Philip Otele joined FC Basel on loan from Al-Wahda in January. He has made 18 appearances for FCB so far, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists.

At the age of 16, he moved from Nigeria to England to study. He turned professional in Lithuania, then played in Romania and the United Arab Emirates before ending up at FC Basel.

He has already achieved his greatest goal of winning the league title. His contract expires in the summer, but he would like to play for FCB for even longer. Show more

The really big figure at FC Basel is Xherdan Shaqiri. But Philip Otele also provides a spectacle. Otele has played 16 games for Basel, scoring eight goals - each one better than the last - and setting up three more. But what makes the 26-year-old, who only joined FCB in the second half of the season, tick?

He grew up in a stable environment and had a good childhood, says Otele in an interview with blue Sport. The dream of becoming a professional footballer was always in the back of his mind. But his parents didn't want him to put all his eggs in the football basket. Nevertheless, he was drawn out into the big wide world at an early age: "I went to England when I was 16. To be honest, it was for school, not for football," says Otele.

Because his brother and sister were already living in England, it wasn't that difficult to settle in. In the end, he began studying sports management at Middlesbrough. He played football in lower leagues on the side - and did quite well. "I was discovered, but I realized that I wouldn't get a professional contract in England because of some problems with the work permit." Finally, with his bachelor's degree in the bag, he was invited to a trial training session at Lithuanian club Zalgiris - and eventually signed.

Philip Otele launches his professional career at Zalgiris. Picture: Imago

He was already used to standing on his own two feet. The weather was more of a problem for him than his new surroundings. "It was really cold. It was colder than in England." Nevertheless, it was "a good move at the right time" for him.

After two and a half years, Otele moved on and signed for top Romanian club Cluj. There he scored 26 points in 45 games (18 goals, 8 assists). FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki would have liked to bring him to Basel, but instead he ended up in the United Arab Emirates last summer: "I think Al-Wahda was the only club willing to pay the transfer fee for me at the time. And then I simply agreed in the end."

He is immediately enthusiastic about the offer from Basel

In Abu Dhabi, however, he was unable to build on his performances. In the winter, his agent told him that there was the possibility of a loan to Basel. "Of course I was thrilled because I know that FC Basel is a big club with a good history and a lot of fans. And it is known for producing many superstars," says Otele.

Philip Otele has arrived at FCB. Picture: Keystone

He also came to Basel with the aim of becoming champion and playing his part. In Basel, he plays alongside Shaqiri, Traoré, Ajeti and Carlos to make opposing defenses dizzy. "I think we all understand each other blindly. We're always on the same wavelength. It doesn't matter who plays where and who is in the starting eleven or not. Everyone gets on and that's the most important thing in football for me."

Will Otele stay at FC Basel?

His contract expires in the summer. What's next for him? "When you start thinking about it, it's a bit distracting. But of course it would be great to stay here. FCB is a big club, a top club." One of his goals is to play in European competitions, which would be the case in Basel. "I just want to make a name for myself in the world of football, that's my goal."

At least in Basel, where every child now knows him. However, imitating him is not the best idea. Because it could end painfully. After Otele's dream goal against GC, blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi said: "I would have broken my ribs."

With goals like that, Otele is applying for higher tasks