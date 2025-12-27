Shortly before the start of the tournament, she was named number one and switched to Chelsea. But Livia Peng kept her cool - and only felt the pressure after the European Championships at home.

Jan Arnet

She is right up there with Eugène Parlier and Diego Benaglio. Parlier? He kept the Swiss goal at the 1954 home World Cup. Coach Karl Rappan's team at least made it to the quarter-finals. And Benaglio was part of Köbi Kuhn's unlucky team in 2008, which had to bow out of the home European Championship after four days.

What does that have to do with Livia Peng? A lot! Since that summer, she has known what it means to have to cope with the pressure of being the number one in a home tournament. And Peng, just 23 years old, was only elevated to the goalkeeping throne by coach Pia Sundhage shortly before the start of the tournament. A special situation.

"When we took the bus, we only saw red and white flags outside. You could feel how proud everyone was of the way we were going," says Peng.

"I just wanted to deliver"

And as a goalkeeper who had only just become a regular, how did she deal with the expectations and anticipation? Peng says: "I didn't give it much thought. I just wanted to deliver. It's only now that I realize how much pressure there was, which I couldn't cope with so quickly."

She encouraged herself before the games. "I said to myself: Hey, enjoy it. It will be a game like any other. Having fun is the most important thing." She had always dreamed of playing for the national team, says Peng. The fact that it became reality, especially so quickly, surprised her even more. "And then at a home European Championship - I wouldn't have believed it."

She had worked a lot towards it, worked hard, trained, bit hard. "Now I'm super grateful to have been there and to have played," says Peng.

Chelsea - the goal of her dreams

Like some of her teammates, she has been amazed by the recent development of Swiss women's football and the interest in it. "It's unbelievable. It was not to be expected that something like this would happen in Switzerland." Fabulous.

Peng has also been living another dream since this year: she has signed a contract with Chelsea FC, the club of her childhood dreams. "I was a fan from an early age. Of the men, of the women. Of everything. It's cool that I was able to make the switch."

Last winter, the English side approached Peng's former club, SV Werder Bremen. However, they blocked the offer. In the summer, however, the northern Germans released Peng and allowed her to make her way to the promised land. "It was very exciting, but I was totally supported," says Peng.

Her principle? "Have fun, win titles!" Have fun and win. "And become number one." Like in the national team.