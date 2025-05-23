  1. Residential Customers
Showdown on the last matchday This is the deciding match between Napoli and Inter

SDA

23.5.2025 - 14:00

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Inter Milan will play for the Serie A title on Friday.
Keystone

Napoli and Inter Milan will play their final championship match on Friday, the Italian league has announced. The two teams are separated by just one point ahead of the 38th round.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2025, 14:00

Napoli, who are top of the table with 79 points after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Parma, will host Cagliari (14th) at 20:45 on Friday. Inter with Yann Sommer, who were also upset by Lazio at the San Siro (2-2) on Sunday, play at Como (10th) at the same time. Both games were originally scheduled to be played on Sunday.

If Napoli win, they will become Italian champions for the fourth time in their history, regardless of the result of Inter, PSG's opponents in the Champions League final in Munich on May 31. Napoli will also be crowned champions if Inter do no better than Antonio Conte's team. If Inter win and Napoli don't, the Nerazzurri will win the Scudetto, as they did in 2024.

If Napoli lose and Inter draw, both teams will be tied on points (79) and will have to play a "spareggio", a deciding match. This final would take place on May 26. Only once in the history of Serie A has a spareggio been needed to decide the title: in 1964, when Bologna beat Inter.

